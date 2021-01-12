How much would you pay to buy a parking space in Ryde?

There are 21 new car parking places up for sale in Ryde at the moment through the local branch of Pittis.
It’s a new development which they describe as, “situated just a few hundred yards from the seafront” in “a secure environment”.
Asking price: £15,000 each.
Andrew at Pittis tells News OnTheWight that they have sold two of them already.
Simon Perry
