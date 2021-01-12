How much would you pay to buy a parking space in Ryde?

Parking place in Ryde for sale

There are 21 new car parking places up for sale in Ryde at the moment through the local branch of Pittis.

It’s a new development which they describe as, “situated just a few hundred yards from the seafront” in “a secure environment”.

Asking price: £15,000 each.

Andrew at Pittis tells News OnTheWight that they have sold two of them already.

