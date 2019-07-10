How to get help if you are a victim of domestic abuse

The Isle of Wight council share this latest news. Ed

An Island wide campaign offering sources of help and advice to anyone affected by domestic abuse starts today (10th July).

From 10th to 21st July, the Isle of Wight Community Safety Partnership, of which the Isle of Wight Council is a partner, is focusing on a different theme of domestic abuse on the council’s social media each day and the help available through You First, part of The YOU Trust – the Island’s domestic abuse and sexual violence/crime service.

This year’s themes

The themes are emotional abuse, effects on health, role of family and friends, bystander intervention and sexual abuse.

Posters outlining sources of help and advice will be on display on bus stops, GP surgeries, libraries, leisure centres and shared with partner organisations.

Outlaw: Highlighting support on offer

Councillor Tig Outlaw, Cabinet member for community safety and public protection, said:

“This campaign is an opportunity for CSP partners to highlight the help and support we have on offer for anyone experiencing domestic abuse. “Our priority is, and will always be, keeping our communities safe. Anyone who has been a victim of domestic or sexual abuse can report it to police, if they are able to. You will be listened to, taken seriously and supported. “If you need support and advice, you can also speak to You First and they can talk you through your options, or even just give you support.”

Seek help

You First, part of The YOU Trust, is the Island’s domestic abuse and sexual violence/crime service. You can contact them in the following ways:

Phone: 0800 234 6266 (leave a message)

Email: youfirstIOW@theyoutrust.org.uk

Facebook: facebook.com/youfirstIOW

Redvers: Also work with men, children and people in same sex relationships

Tonia Redvers, head of hidden violence and counselling services for the YOU Trust, said:

“We are all aware that domestic violence and abuse is mainly experienced by women and this is the focus for many services. However, this focus can mean that people don’t know that You First offer emotional and practical support for all and we work with men and children and people in same sex relationships. We also offer interventions for those who use abusive behaviours in their relationships. “We know that some people don’t realise they are experiencing domestic abuse or their behaviours are abusive – this campaign highlights what it is and that it can happen to anyone in our communities. You First is an integrated service and offers support for people experiencing sexual abuse and are soon opening a counselling service to support people referred to the team.”

In an emergency, dial 999. If you would like to speak to someone out of hours, the National Domestic Violence Helpline number is 0808 2000 247.