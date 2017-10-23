‘How Well Do You Know Cowes?’ Find out at latest Cowes Heritage exhibition

George shares this latest news from Cowes Heritage. Ed

Praise for the way Cowes Heritage promotes the history of the town was voiced by Cllr Lora Peacey-Wilcox, chairman of the Isle of Wight Council and also a Cowes Town councillor.

The tribute came when, before specially invited guests, she officially opened the organisation’s latest exhibition: “How Well Do You Know Cowes?”

Don’t miss the exhibition

The exhibition, at Regatta House (Cowes Combined Clubs) in Bath Road, opened to the public last Saturday, 21 October, and will be open every day from 10am to 4pm until Saturday 12 November.

One of the displays focuses on the numerous claypits and brickworks that once operated in the area – providing bricks, clay tiles and finials for many local buildings. The activities of the Isle of Wight Model Engineering Society, which has a miniature railway track on land behind Northwood Recreation Ground, is also featured.

Historical photos

There are many photographs of the time when electric cars were produced at Somerton, and other research has gone into the long-demolished Pavilion Hotel that once stood on the bandstand site fronting The Parade.

The history of the floating bridge, a subject ruefully remarked upon by Councillor Peacey-Wilcox, was also covered.

Royal connections

Another display shows the many and varied royal connections with Cowes, including shops that once proclaimed with huge Coats of Arms that their valued customers included royal personages of the day. Especially liberal with such favours were Queen Victoria, of Osborne House, and George V, a regular yachting visitor.

Another attraction throughout the event is a ‘Where is It” quiz, with prizes.

Free entry – with donations

This is the 16th exhibition staged by Cowes Heritage since its first, about World War 2, back in 2004. And, like previous events, admission will be free, although donations for not-for-profit Cowes Heritage are most welcome.

Image: Cllr Peacey Wilcox is pictured with the chairman of Cowes Heritage, John Groves (left) and the hon treasurer, David Jones