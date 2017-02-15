How you can help to end the scourge of the sewers

Southern Water share this latest appeal. Ed

Every year in England and Wales water companies deal with over 300,000 blockages, thousands of which see people’s homes and belongings ruined by sewer flooding.

Across Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, in the last year alone Southern Water has dealt with 23,000 blockages caused by a build up of fat and unflushable items in its 39,600KM of sewers.

Around £90million is spent every year clearing blockages nationwide. However total costs, including damage from pollution and clean-ups is estimated to exceed a whopping £200million each year.

Money which has to come from somewhere…and it’s usually customers’ bills.

The Unflushables

That’s why today (Wednesday 15 February), Southern Water and the Consumer Council for Water (CCWater), the independent consumer watchdog, have launched a new campaign called The Unflushables to help customers understand the impact of internal sewage flooding, and what simple steps people can take to stop it.

Five bizarre things found in UK sewers

A double bedsheet

A spacehopper

A dead sheep

Body parts

‘Adult’ toys

‘The Unflushables’ campaign aims to help people across Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight know how to properly dispose of fat, oil, grease and unflushable items like wipes, tampons, nappies and condoms. It’s designed to help customers understand the impact a sewage flood in their house can have – and provide some hints and tips to help prevent it.

Top tips for preventing sewer flooding

Clear your plates – scrape leftover food residues from plates, pans and utensils into the bin before washing up

Contain the problem – put cooled fats into an old jam jar, butter tub or yogurt pot and then throw it away

Bag it and bin it – use scented nappy sacks or dog poo bags (degradable if you can) to throw away any nappies, sanitary items or condoms

Strain the pain – a simple sink or drain strainer can stop food and hair getting down the pipes

Stop-motion animation

As part of the campaign, they have a produced a new, stop-motion animation with award-winning Progress Film Company to help bring this sticky issue to life:

Tim Bagnall, Southern Water’s Wastewater Manager, said:

“Sewer flooding can be a really upsetting experience for our customers. Everyone in the water industry knows that fat, oil, grease and unflushables are one of the biggest causes of internal flooding, but it’s amazing how few of our customers make the link between what they flush down toilets and pour down sinks and the sewage flooding their home, if they’re unlucky enough to experience it. “At least 95 per cent of wipes on the market are not designed to be flushable, and even those that say they are can cause blockages. When even a small blockage can cause sewage to flood homes and gardens, it’s something that people really need to be aware of and help take responsibility for.”

Steve Grebby, CCWater’s sewer expert, said: