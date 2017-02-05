Utterly beautiful drone-shot film of Isle of Wight coastline raises the bar

A couple of weeks ago we shared some Isle of Wight aerial drone footage, beautifully filmed and lovingly edited by Khurum Khan.

We’re big fans of aerial drone photography and were really impressed with the quality of Khurum’s work.

Raising the bar

However, the bar has just been raised somewhat by the folks over at The Progress Film Company.

They’ve shared their latest masterpiece with OnTheWight and boy, is it impressive.

The Progress Film Company

Lost But Not Forgotten is a series of short films produced by The Progress Film Company that “shine light on a host of unique and compelling stories sharing the common themes of memory, time and loss”.

The Isle of Wight episode (see below) was created by the very talented Matthew Green, who grew up on the Island.

A poetic snapshot of the coastline

Alfred Lord Tennyson’s poem ‘Nothing Will Die’ was chosen as the soundtrack to the four minute film and highlights “the never-ending cycle of death and rebirth along the coast”.

Matt said,

“Having grown up on the Island, I saw firsthand the devastating effects of coastal erosion and realised that one day there may be nothing left of the island. “While the structures have been lost, the memories of these places live on and I wanted to create a snapshot of the coastline as it exists today, before the sea claims another chunk of land. “We traveled to the Isle of Wight, shooting along the picturesque Military Road that stretches along the South West of the Island. “From Blackgang to Freshwater Bay, we documented ruined holiday parks, collapsed roads and long abandoned towns.”

A cinematic experience

Episode One is just four minutes long and we absolutely loved it.

Turn on your speakers (otherwise you miss Tennyson’s poetry), click on the HD and full screen icons and enjoy this wonderful piece of work.

The film was directed by Matt Green, who with Stuart Hackshaw, also took care of the drone cinematography. Joe Eggleston was in charge of production.

Visit the Lost But Not Forgotten Website for more detail and to see other episodes in the series.

Image: © Lost But Not Forgotten