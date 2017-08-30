I Love Wight Newport Street Food Market launches this Friday

It might be wet and dreary this morning, but by Friday, the sun will be out and we’ll be back to warmer weather.

There’s a good reason for wanting the sun to be shining on Friday, because that’s when the first ‘I Love Wight Newport Street Food Market’ heads to Newport Harbour.

Weekly street food market

The new street food market – running between 10:30am and 4pm – should bring a new buzz to the Harbour every Friday.

The initiative is being led by Sara Truckel and Tamara Purves, who are the force behind the I Love Wight Food Market held each month in Brading and are the organisers and promoters of the Newport market.

IWC testing ‘meanwhile uses’

The new initiative is being launched in partnership with the Isle of Wight Council, who say they are,

“Interested in helping to pilot so called ‘meanwhile uses’ in the harbour area, such as food markets, to test public demand for such uses and help develop the potential regeneration plans for the area.”

‘Meanwhile use’ is a term used to describe temporary uses of empty property or land with pop-up cafes and shops. It gives an opportunity for testing an activity or bringing life to and area before permanent development.

All weather event

Sara and Tamara said,

“The I Love Wight Newport Street Food Market will be bringing a cast of mouth-watering Island based traders. They’ll be selling some of the Island’s best produce, from garden fresh soups and fish dishes to vegan and gluten free options. “The event is all-weather so there will be no need to worry about the rain either. So start your weekend in street food style – tempt your taste buds every Friday and support your local traders at the same time.”

Access bridge

Please note that the access bridge to Newport Quay is open to pedestrians but NOT vehicles, while it undergoes repair.

For further information about the Isle of Wight Council regeneration programme, please visit the Website

Location map

View the location of this story.