Ian seeking winter events to help him complete 10,000 mile challenge

Ian Gregory is planning to cycle 10,000 miles this year to raise funds and awareness for Prostate Cancer UK, despite having a chronic pain disorder, eight damaged discs in his spine, Arthritis and Tempro-mandibular dysfunction disorder.

He’s spent the summer at various festivals and events and is now looking for winter where events where he can pedal for Prostate Cancer UK.

Ian says,

“I have bookings for 19th October, 4th-5th November and 2nd December so far, but still need more.”

If you are holding an event where Ian can set up his static bike to cover more miles and raise money for Prostate UK, please get in touch with him by calling 07557 525620.

You can show your support via Ian’s Just Giving Page.