Ian seeking winter events to help him complete 10,000 mile challenge

Are you holding a winter event where Ian Gregory can set up his static bike to raise awareness and money for Prostate UK?

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

ian gregory pitch

Ian Gregory is planning to cycle 10,000 miles this year to raise funds and awareness for Prostate Cancer UK, despite having a chronic pain disorder, eight damaged discs in his spine, Arthritis and Tempro-mandibular dysfunction disorder.

He’s spent the summer at various festivals and events and is now looking for winter where events where he can pedal for Prostate Cancer UK.

Ian says,

“I have bookings for 19th October, 4th-5th November and 2nd December so far, but still need more.”

If you are holding an event where Ian can set up his static bike to cover more miles and raise money for Prostate UK, please get in touch with him by calling 07557 525620.

You can show your support via Ian’s Just Giving Page.

Thursday, 5th October, 2017 10:38am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fH5

Filed under: Community, Featured, Island-wide

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*