Islander to cycle 10,000 miles for Prostate Cancer UK in 2017

Last year Islander, Ian Gregory raised close to £5,000 for Prostate Cancer UK.

Twenty years ago Ian was diagnosed Fibromyalgia, a chronic pain disorder, eight damaged discs in his spine, Arthritis and Tempro-mandibular dysfunction disorder.

Despite this, he cycled over 3,000 miles and this year plans to push his target to a whopping 10,000 miles.

Some epic rides

Ian said,

“Not only have I set a goal of some 10,000 miles for this year to pedal – a figure that only the top 10-15% of avid cyclists seem to manage – but I will be attempting to cycle the Mallorca 312 at the end of February. A 195 mile route over the mountains and around the coast of the Island of Mallorca. “The first ever Rockets & Rascals Trans Kernow, and epic 240 mile plus ride from Plymouth to St Ives to Falmouth to Bude and then back to Plymouth with no outside help or assistance and without using the A30 or A38, all to be completed in some 42 hrs, including sleep!”

He went on to say,

“Then in June I will once again take part in the Grand Depart Classic, the second Stage of the 2017 Tour De France from Dusseldorf to Liege with the Prostate Cancer UK Cycling Team, however I have a slight twist. “I will cycle to the start in Dusseldorf from The Prostate Cancer UK London office via Harwich to the Hook of Holland, Amsterdam and Arnhem. “Once the grand depart has been completed I’ll carry on to ride the first six stages of the Tour De France from Belgium into Luxembourg and then in to France as far south as Vesoul before heading north into Paris and my own celebration cycle around the Arc De Triomphe before heading for Rouen, Caen and Cherbourg where I will cross the channel back to Portsmouth and finish my ride back at the Prostate Cancer UK office below the Shard in London. “A total of 1,612 miles over 14-18 days taking in many famous sites on route.”

Festival, shows and supermarkets

However, it doesn’t end there.

Ian will, once again, be present at various festivals, shows and stores around the Island pedaling for Prostate Cancer on the turbo trainer, helping to raise awareness, answer any questions and concerns where he and his wife can. Of course, he’ll be hoping to beat last year’s target.

Become a sponsor

This year Ian will also be looking for sponsorship from local businesses on the Island. He says he’ll help promote and share any offers or deals they may have.

Ian finished by saying,

“We also need volunteers to assist with our fundraising events, however they need not worry, I won’t be asking them to pedal the bike!”

You can stay up to date with Ian’s amazing efforts by following him on his Facebook Fundraising Page.

You can show your support via Ian’s ‘mini’ tour of France.