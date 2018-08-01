Ian Ward wants ‘a good floating bridge service during Cowes Week’ – What about the rest of the year?

Cllr Ian Ward has just stated he wants to provide Cowes Week visitors “a good floating bridge service during the period of Cowes Week” – Somehow not realising this is somewhat of a snub to Islanders who live here all year round who dream of the same.

floating bridge at night during cowes week -- allan marsh

The council share this latest news. Ed

An extended service will be available on the Cowes floating bridge during Lendy Cowes Week 2018.

Extra sailings have been added to the regular timetable, in anticipation of more people visiting the regatta.

Continuous daily service until 1.50am
The amended schedule includes a continuous daily service running until 1.50am from Friday 3 August to the early hours of Sunday 12 August.

There will also be extra crossings at 20-minute intervals from each side of the River Medina every night, finishing from Cowes at 3.10am.

Ward: ‘Important to provide a good floating bridge service during this period’
Cllr Ian Ward, Cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, said:

“Lendy Cowes Week 2018 is a chance to showcase our Island and attract visitors to our shores.

“It is, therefore, important that we are able to provide people with a good floating bridge service during this period.”

As usual, on firework night (Friday 10 August) the floating bridge will only operate for foot passengers between 6pm and 11pm.

Due to high levels of demand on firework night, we would advise people to purchase their tickets to travel on the vessel in advance.

The latest timetable, including times when the passenger launch is running, due to the ebb tide, is available via the Website.

confidential

So Cllr Ward of the IW Council persists in operating this service early in the morning and very late at night even though the Floating Bridge emanates noises in excess of World Health Organisation acoustic limits causing distress and hearing damage to local residents.

1, August 2018 5:49 pm
eastcowes
The floating bridge is out of service 14 days this month, sometimes twice a day. The Council had said that the floating bridge would be out of service for 10 days a month, for two hours a day. Why this increase? This floating bridge is not designed for purpose. These are not ‘teething issues’. These are design flaws. And the businesses are the ones that are suffering.… Read more »
1, August 2018 6:02 pm
alisonjane
We need a floating bridge fit for purpose, every day of the year, not just for Cowes week! ‘It is therefore important that we are able to provide our Island Residents with a good floating bridge service all year round because residents + businesses need this to enable them to carry out their daily lives.’ Is what you should actually be saying Councillor Ward, as Cabinet Member… Read more »
1, August 2018 6:56 pm
Fred Karno

When in a hole stop digging!

1, August 2018 7:06 pm
chrisinthemorning

So a good service is nedessary for Cowes week visitors but not for those who live here. How much more proof does anyone need regarding the low opinion this Tory council has for Islanders?

Why do people keep voting them in?

1, August 2018 7:07 pm
chrisinthemorning

“necessary” doh!

1, August 2018 7:08 pm
