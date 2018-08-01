Ian Ward wants ‘a good floating bridge service during Cowes Week’ – What about the rest of the year?

The council share this latest news. Ed

An extended service will be available on the Cowes floating bridge during Lendy Cowes Week 2018.

Extra sailings have been added to the regular timetable, in anticipation of more people visiting the regatta.

Continuous daily service until 1.50am

The amended schedule includes a continuous daily service running until 1.50am from Friday 3 August to the early hours of Sunday 12 August.

There will also be extra crossings at 20-minute intervals from each side of the River Medina every night, finishing from Cowes at 3.10am.

Ward: ‘Important to provide a good floating bridge service during this period’

Cllr Ian Ward, Cabinet member for transport and infrastructure, said:

“Lendy Cowes Week 2018 is a chance to showcase our Island and attract visitors to our shores. “It is, therefore, important that we are able to provide people with a good floating bridge service during this period.”

As usual, on firework night (Friday 10 August) the floating bridge will only operate for foot passengers between 6pm and 11pm.

Due to high levels of demand on firework night, we would advise people to purchase their tickets to travel on the vessel in advance.

The latest timetable, including times when the passenger launch is running, due to the ebb tide, is available via the Website.

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh

