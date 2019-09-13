Ian’s Round the Island challenge with a tumble dryer strapped to his back underway

He’s reached half his target of £5,000 and has been in awe of the support from Islanders as he walks around the Island with a tumble dryer strapped to his back.

ian dory by sylvie poulton

Last month we reported about Ian Douglas from Southsea’s plans to walk around the Isle of Wight with a tumble dryer on his back.

Yes, you read that correctly, with a tumble dryer strapped to his back.

The challenge by the rugby-playing NHS nurse is not just for the fun of it, Ian is hoping to raise at least £5,000 for Charlie’s Beach Hut.

He started the challenge yesterday (Thursday) and has been in awe of the support that he’s had from Islanders as he makes his way around the Island.

Here's Ian on the Jenny Lee crossing the River Medina today
Charlie’s Beach Hut
Ian has reached almost half his target of £5,000 for Charlie’s Beach Hut, a charity that provides families of children with life limiting illnesses and families of fire-fighters that have suffered bereavement, or life changing injury whilst in the line of duty, a relaxing environment so they can forge some forever memories, in a hope that they too can ‘Find the Wonderful in Today’.

Ian said he’d particularly like to thank everyone for tooting their horns as they drive past him. The support has helped spur him on.

Show your support
If you’d like to donate, head over to Ian’s Just Giving Page.

Thanks to Sylvie Poulton for this shot taken earlier today.

Friday, 13th September, 2019 11:11am

