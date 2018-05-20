If you do just one thing to help Gift to Nature this year, make it supporting this event

Next weekend, Saturday May 26th and Sunday May 27th, Gift to Nature are holding two very special fundraising events, The Butterfly Ball and The Big Kite Picnic.

You may not realise it, but Gift to Nature As are a charity with the really big task of keeping beautiful sites around the Isle of Wight open and well managed.

Your support needed

As a charity they really do need your help. Fundraising events such as these can be time-consuming and expensive to organise, but are a great way of the charity being able to showcase their work and spread awareness.

If you do just one thing to help the charity this year, please make it supporting one of these events.

The Butterfly Ball

Just a stone’s throw from the site of the legendary 1970 Isle of Wight festival, Gift to Nature will be holding a very special event at the iconic Golden Hill Country Park in Freshwater.

The Butterfly Ball will be an outdoor music event with a difference, join our Headline act Tensheds and a host of supporting artists in this beautiful, countryside setting. Children, and big kids alike, will be able to spot the butterfly among the trees. Or simply boogie on down, and listen to the tons of Tensheds and friends as the sun sets over these iconic views.

Tensheds and friends

Tensheds is a classically trained rock pianist and Ventnor Fringe favourite. Support comes from, The Moonshiners, Company B, Second Time Around and Between the Boots and Me.

Licensed Bar and hot food available throughout the event and accompanied children welcome. You are welcome to bring your own picnic and fancy dress optional, but encouraged.

There will be storytelling and a nature trail to keep the little ones occupied and well behaved dogs on a lead are also welcome.

Book now

The Butterfly Ball takes place on Saturday 26th May (Area opens 4pm – 10pm finish) at Golden Hill Country Park, West Wight.

Tickets are £12 and can be purchased through the Website or in our Newport based shop on Holyrood Street.

If you join Gift to Nature (various levels of subscription are available), tickets are reduced to £8 each.

You can buy tickets for the Butterfly Ball on the day but it helps us plan if you can let us know in advance that you will be coming along.

Oh and don’t forget to bring something to sit on as this is an outdoor event and straw bales are limited.

Location map

