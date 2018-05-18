Fabulous Freshwater: Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

It’s that time when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 33,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

The Island is awash with beautiful Bluebells at the moment. Thank you to all the photographers who have added your great shots to our Flickr Pool.

We love this Freshwater sunset shot taken and shared with us by Jeff Morgan from Elm Studio. It’s fabulous!

Click on image to see larger version



Join the Flickr Pool

Be sure to check out Jeff’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.

Image: © Jeff Morgan

Location map

View the location of this story.