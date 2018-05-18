Fabulous Freshwater: Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

We adore this shot taken and shared in our Flickr Pool by Jeff Morgan of sunset behind Freshwater Bay.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Freshwater Sunset by Jeff Morgan

It’s that time when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 33,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

The Island is awash with beautiful Bluebells at the moment. Thank you to all the photographers who have added your great shots to our Flickr Pool.

We love this Freshwater sunset shot taken and shared with us by Jeff Morgan from Elm Studio. It’s fabulous!

Click on image to see larger version
Freshwater Sunset by Jeff Morgan

Join the Flickr Pool
Be sure to check out Jeff’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.

Image: © Jeff Morgan

Location map
View the location of this story.

Friday, 18th May, 2018 6:46pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kQ5

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Picture of the Week

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*