Major redesign of route through Portsmouth to the ferry at advanced stage

There are some major changes to the main roads into and through Portsmouth, which are at an advanced stage of consultation.

If passed, it will mean major roadworks with the disruption that’ll bring, but once completed, could make getting to the Wightlink ferry a much more smooth process, as one of the main aims of the project is to reduce traffic congestion.

Maps display the changes

See the maps we’ve built based on the information we researched from Portsmouth City Council (interactive version at the bottom of the article).

The dark grey line shows the familiar route in-bound traffic currently takes – passing as it does, through three roundabouts.

The proposal would see a new dual carriageway (Green line) built, smoothing transit along a new path for the A3 from the end of the M275 avoiding the main parts of Portsmouth.

Why reroute the A3 though Portsmouth?

Portsmouth CC say the town is projected to continue to expand and they need to plan ways to cope with the extra traffic that will bring.

In their words

We want to realign the main route from the M275 to allow easy access to the whole of the city centre and open up a number of sites for future development. The plans will also make it easier to get to and from different parts of the city centre, improve the area for everyone and make it a nicer place to work live and visit.

There’s also the additional benefit to the Council that lots of land will become free for redevelopment.

‘City Centre North’

The whole scheme – that they’ve labelled City Centre North – covers a large area (highlighted in yellow) including where the iconic Tricorn Centre (that incorporated a multi story parking. Great pics from Strong Island) which was demolished in 2004 (since then just a car park).

The whole of the area in yellow is being included in the redevelopment.

Described by Delancey as

The leasehold interest in five acres of land and buildings which included the derelict Tricorn Shopping Centre in Portsmouth was acquired in March 2004. The centre was demolished to enable the site to form part of the City Centre North which will provide approximately 560,000 sq ft of retail, leisure and residential space

Located in the centre of the city and adjoining the existing Cascades Centre City Centre North will connect with the traditional retailing thoroughfare of Commercial Road, forming a vibrant heart to the city centre.

Objections

As with all major redevelopment proposals, there are a number of objections, including from Morrisons. The rerouted road would shave off some of their current land and building. Portsmouth City Council claim the supermarket was aware of this possibly occurring when they originally signed the deal for the land.

Interactive map

We’ve built the following map so you can really get an understanding of what’s going to change and where. We’ve done our best to reflect the information we were able to research online to create it.

