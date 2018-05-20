Major redesign of route through Portsmouth to the ferry at advanced stage

The rerouting of the A3 through Portsmouth (to ferry) is at an advanced stage. If passed, extensive roadworks would follow. Once completed getting to the Wightlink ferry should be much smoother.

Rerouting of the A3 through Portsmouth

There are some major changes to the main roads into and through Portsmouth, which are at an advanced stage of consultation.

If passed, it will mean major roadworks with the disruption that’ll bring, but once completed, could make getting to the Wightlink ferry a much more smooth process, as one of the main aims of the project is to reduce traffic congestion.

Maps display the changes
See the maps we’ve built based on the information we researched from Portsmouth City Council (interactive version at the bottom of the article).

The dark grey line shows the familiar route in-bound traffic currently takes – passing as it does, through three roundabouts.

The proposal would see a new dual carriageway (Green line) built, smoothing transit along a new path for the A3 from the end of the M275 avoiding the main parts of Portsmouth.

Current route and proposed Rerouting of the A3 through Portsmouth

Why reroute the A3 though Portsmouth?
Portsmouth CC say the town is projected to continue to expand and they need to plan ways to cope with the extra traffic that will bring.

In their words

We want to realign the main route from the M275 to allow easy access to the whole of the city centre and open up a number of sites for future development.

The plans will also make it easier to get to and from different parts of the city centre, improve the area for everyone and make it a nicer place to work live and visit.

There’s also the additional benefit to the Council that lots of land will become free for redevelopment.

‘City Centre North’
The whole scheme – that they’ve labelled City Centre North – covers a large area (highlighted in yellow) including where the iconic Tricorn Centre (that incorporated a multi story parking. Great pics from Strong Island) which was demolished in 2004 (since then just a car park).

The whole of the area in yellow is being included in the redevelopment.

City Centre North redevelopment area

Described by Delancey as

The leasehold interest in five acres of land and buildings which included the derelict Tricorn Shopping Centre in Portsmouth was acquired in March 2004.

  • The centre was demolished to enable the site to form part of the City Centre North which will provide approximately 560,000 sq ft of retail, leisure and residential space
  • Located in the centre of the city and adjoining the existing Cascades Centre

City Centre North will connect with the traditional retailing thoroughfare of Commercial Road, forming a vibrant heart to the city centre.

Objections
As with all major redevelopment proposals, there are a number of objections, including from Morrisons. The rerouted road would shave off some of their current land and building. Portsmouth City Council claim the supermarket was aware of this possibly occurring when they originally signed the deal for the land.

Interactive map
We’ve built the following map so you can really get an understanding of what’s going to change and where. We’ve done our best to reflect the information we were able to research online to create it.

Source:
Information pages
Planning docs and objections

Location map
Sunday, 20th May, 2018 6:53pm

Highway to Hell

This is a re-visit of old Northern Quater that was in development circa 2008/9. I know as I was one of the Project Managers on it…

John Lewis were gong to have a major store, which would have been nice…
You can still see the old hoardings telling you about the NQ on the right hand side just before Morrisons.

Vote Up00Vote Down
20, May 2018 7:18 pm
I do not believe it

Why go to all the vast expense and trouble of making a more direct traffic route through Portsmouth to the Wightlink terminal when, given the ever increasing and punitive costs of using Wightlink, the only people who could possibly afford its crippling fares will have easy access to their own helicopters or light planes to cross the Solent?

Vote Up00Vote Down
20, May 2018 8:03 pm
confidential
What exactly will this achieve? A few hundred yards saved? Missing the joy of tussling with the Gunwharf Quay shoppers and the opportunity of running over a few dreamy university students? The maps are less than helpful and do not show the M275 or whatever it is currently called nor does they show the Portsmouth Cathedral where all the exciting inter roundabout and traffic light chasing takes… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down
20, May 2018 8:20 pm
Dalek

Whilst this scheme will ease some of the issues getting to and from the ferry terminal, it doesn’t actually go there. Seems to be more about opening up potential development within Porstmouth, rather than better access to ferries.

Vote Up00Vote Down
20, May 2018 8:54 pm
