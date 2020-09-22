If you have a complaint about impact of St Mary’s roundabout roadworks write directly to Cllr Ward, he says

Cllr Ian Ward says he has his ‘finger on the pulse’ about St Mary’s roundabout and has only received one letter of complaint. He asks residents to write directly to him if they have concerns or queries.

At the last Cabinet meeting Cllr Andrew Garratt (LibDem), the ward councillor for Parkhurst (and former Scrutiny Committee member) raised the issue of St Mary’s roundabout roadworks.

There have been several reports of long delays and tailbacks due to the roadworks which are due to be completed by Winter 2020.

What recent issues have been raised?
Cllr Garratt put a question to the Cabinet member for Transport and Infrastructure, Cllr Ian Ward,

What recent issues have been raised by residents and businesses concerning the construction of the St Mary’s junction with

a) specifically the Cabinet member for infrastructure and transport, and

b) the Isle of Wight council and its contractor; and what actions have been taken by Cabinet members to provide a steer to ensuring issues are addressed and negative impacts are minimised?

Ward: Finger on the pulse
Cllr Ward replied that he had his “finger on the pulse” as far as St Mary’s junction works were concerned and has been very impressed with the everything taking place.

Whilst answering the questions (see below) posed Cllr Ward claimed that he had only received one direct complaint from a member of the public about any problems with tailbacks, road closures etc as result of the roadworks.

Complain directly to Cllr Ward
He suggests that if anyone has a complaint to make they should write to hin directly.

You can do this by emailing [email protected] or calling his mobile on 07772 559 093.

You can see the question and response in full below by clicking on the full screen icon (the four arrows)

Question from Cllr Garratt to Cllr Ward by OnTheWightNews on Scribd

2 Comments on "If you have a complaint about impact of St Mary’s roundabout roadworks write directly to Cllr Ward, he says"

Colin

Of course he hasn’t received complaints. It isn’t in his ward. Finger on the pulse? Is there one?

22, September 2020 12:47 pm
Colin
Nice that Cllr. Ward has visited four times. Many visit those roadworks four times a day trying to negotiate them to get to places. That is also why there is so much traffic elsewhere around Newport as motorists use the back roads as much as possible to avoid St. Mary’s. By pretending that everything is all right, the only person he is convincing is himself. The rest… Read more »
22, September 2020 1:00 pm

