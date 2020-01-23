If you see these angel wings around the Isle of Wight this is what they mean

The brother of a young woman who tragically passed away following a road traffic incident earlier this month has released a heartfelt video tribute and makes sure her memory carries on.

Via his popular YouTube channel (over 213,000 subscribers), Tom Logan explains (see video below) just how close he and his sister Michaela were, shares what a rock she has been for him since both their parents passed away, and how humbled he’s been by the outpouring of love and condolences shown since she passed away on 11th January 2020.

Although she was only nineteen years old, Michaela touched the lives of many, including, as Tom explains in his video, the young people she worked with in schools as a teaching assistant.

Angel stickers

Tom wanted to make sure that Michaela’s memory carries on and has paid for a load of window stickers to be printed up with this logo of angel wings and halo around the letter M logo – as seen on Tom’s car below – so you might start seeing more of these around the Island in the coming weeks.

Anyone is welcome to pick up a sticker from JW Autoshine in Rookley.

Tom just asks that, in return, you make a donation to great Isle of Wight charity, The Wight Brainy Bunch.

Lasting memory

However, it’s not just window stickers you might see around the Island.

A very close friend of Michaela’s, Mia Von Albedyhll, has also had the angel wings logo tattooed on her leg as a lasting memory.

Remembered forever

And Simon Smith (aka Chunk) has had the logo tattoo on his arm.

Chunk donning his new tattoo in honour of Michaela

Credit for police officer

In his video,(on the OC3D YouTube Channel for the tech publication founded by him in 2005) Tom also highlights how the Isle of Wight Police liaison officer who has been assigned to him, Dom Green, has gone above and beyond the call of duty.

Choice of two window stickers are ready and waiting

As well as the usual things you would expect, Dom has smoothly helped manage arrangements for an auto meet in Michaela’s honour (she and Tom are both well-known on the IW car-mod scene) – details of date and location to be shared soon.

Video tribute

In the 22 hours since being uploaded, Tom’s video had been viewed over 27,000 times. About ten minutes in, he talks briefly about product reviews (the subject people who follow the channel usually visit him for), but bear with him as he switches back to talking about Michaela again a couple of minutes later.

Advance warning, you might need some tissues to hand.