Illumination: New work by Marius von Brasch and Howard Hardiman

Two Isle of Wight artists have been on a year-long journey finding common threads of storytelling and mythological tales within their work. See the results in this upcoming exhibition at Quay Arts.

Illumination artwork by howard hardiman

All are invited to the opening of ‘Illumination’ a new exhibition by Marius von Brasch and Howard Hardiman on Friday 29th September between 6-8pm.

Kindly supported by the Arts Council of England, von Brasch and Hardiman have embarked on a year-long journey to find common threads of storytelling and mythological tales within their work, exploring transformations within myths and alchemy through contemporary painting, drawing and video.

Varying by complimentary styles
Although very different in style, their work is complimentary through examining shape-shifting animals and beasts, time and space and narratives of love, fear, sex and death.

Artwork by Marius von Brasch

An exhibition catalogue will be available to purchase, which includes images of all the works, annotations by the artists and an essay titled ‘Narratives of Perception: Time, Relationships, Identity and Transformation’ by artist and writer Ella Clocksin.

‘Shimmering Musicians’
Also opening on the same evening will be ‘Shimmering Musicians’ by Nick Martin, and the following day a new exhibition opening in the Cafe & Seminar Room by Peter Wright, presenting over 70 years of his painting career.

shimmering musicians

Friday, 15th September, 2017

