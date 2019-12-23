Images of Byzantium: Don’t miss the stunning gilded iconography at Monkton Arts

The Acons Gallery at Monkton Arts kicks off the New Year with “Images of Byzantium”, an exhibition featuring sixteen icons painted by Isle of Wight artist, Stuart Robinson.

Taking place between 7th to 18th January 2020 (Monday-Saturday), the centre-piece of the exhibition is a 75cm x 60cm fully-gilded 18th century Moscow prototype of the crucifixion.

Stuart also explains that thirteen of the icons were painted to illustrate the booklet “Icons of the Great Feasts”.

Artist’s Talk

You can find out more at an illustrated talk presented by Stuart at Monkton Arts on Friday 10th January from 5 to 6pm.

The title of the talk is “Icons: What are they? What is their role in worship? How are they painted?”

Tickets to the talk are £2 each – proceeds will go to charity.

Monkton Arts can be found in East Street, Ryde.