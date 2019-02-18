Importance of food hygiene standards reminder to Isle of Wight businesses

The council share this latest news. Ed

The Isle of Wight Council is reminding all businesses serving food that they risk prosecution, if they continually fail to meet food hygiene standards.

Cross-contamination between raw and ready to eat foods is one of the leading causes of food poisoning and food businesses must ensure they have procedures in place to control this risk.

Improvements made

The advice follows a recent case at Newport Magistrates’ Court, where the operator of Shanklin High Street’s Yummy Tummy kebab house, Adem Kaya, 38, of Love Lane, Cowes, pleaded guilty to three food hygiene offences.

The business has since been re-inspected and it demonstrated improvements to take its hygiene rating up to three, determined as generally satisfactory.

Repeated warnings

The previous offences included a failure to protect food from contamination and not implementing food safety procedures, plus non-compliance with a food hygiene notice.

All occurred between 5 January and 3 September last year, despite repeated advice and warnings by the council’s environmental health officers.

Fines totalled £500 and the council was awarded costs of £2,459.

Gregory: Not just about paperwork

Amanda Gregory, strategic manager for regulatory services and community safety, said:

“It’s not just about paperwork, the key element is about producing safe food this includes storing it correctly. “We expect all food businesses to comply with the law and ensure consumers are not at risk. “We will give advice and assistance but if businesses do not comply, we will take enforcement action, including prosecution. “Protecting the public is key but so is ensuring it’s fair to everyone, especially to the majority of businesses who take the time and effort to provide safe food for their customers.”

Image: Eiliv-Sonas Aceron under CC BY 2.0