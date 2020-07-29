Noise and speed issues on Military Road affect lives of residents and damage businesses, says Isle of Wight MP

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, says he wants to see more engagement with local residents before he “reaches a view” on the news announced today that Isle of Wight TT ‘Diamond races’ will be coming to the Island in 2021.

Bob said,

“Before I reach a view on this, I want to see more engagement with local residents and I would like to hear from parish councils, Isle of Wight Councillors and Islanders. Press releases do not amount to community engagement. “I am aware a lot of preparatory work has gone into this and I am grateful for the interests of the organisers.”

MP: What is the opinion of Island residents?

The MP, who lives in Mottistone, went on to ask,

“Have cyclists been consulted? Have horse owners and riders? What is the opinion of the parish councils that may be affected? What is the opinion of Island residents?”

Comments here and on News OnTheWight’s Facebook Page reveal that the overwhelming response from Islanders today has been one of support the event.

Seely: We need long-term gains for the Island

Bob added that,

“We accept some occasional disruption to life brought by big, one-off events, but we need to make sure that the benefits outweigh the costs. “One-off events are good for bringing in visitors, but what we need are long-term gains for the Island.”

Seely: “Significant noise and speed issues” which “damage businesses”

The MP went on to assert,

“We have significant noise and speed issues on the Military Road as it is, which affects the lives of residents along and near it and damage businesses. There are also noise and speed issues on roads elsewhere on the Island. “Unless long-term funding for noise and speed measures are included on at least the Military Road section, I fear this race may turn the route into a race track all year round. I want to know what the organisers and the Council will do to address this. I want more than vague assurances.”

Seely: How will this race will help improve road safety?

He also added,

“I will also want more details on how this race will help improve road safety on the Island and how the race organisers, council and police will deal with or reach out to problem drivers. “I want more information on how this race will impact on cycling, not just over one weekend but in the build-up too. The Military Road is popular cycle route and encouraging cycling is important both for Islanders, but also for visitors.”

Stewart: Very excited to announce another first for the Isle of Wight

Isle of Wight council leader, Dave Stewart, who has made clear his support for the event said,