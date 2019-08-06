Incredible Edibles outside County Hall provide good crop of vegetables

Steve shares this latest update about the Transition Island County Hall Incredible Edibles project. Ed

So far, the edible plants donated and raised by volunteers have provided a good crop of beans and herbs, and the tomatoes are now ripening.

Sadly one valuable volunteer, successful sustainability pioneer Tom McLaughlin, who had only recently moved to the Island from South Africa where he had done most of his good work introducing substantial environmental and economic improvements to businesses and communities, died suddenly only weeks after helping to establish the planting at County Hall.

Memorial tree

In memory of Tom, Transition Island have arranged to plant a cherry tree at the inspirational Coppins Bridge community edible garden next to the Church on the Roundabout.

The success and multiple benefits of such usefully transformative action have just been boosted by the Council’s recent recognition of our climate emergency; the County Council, our town and parish councils, our schools, churches, communities, and individual Islanders can all promote and participate in more planting of free fresh food for people, wildlife, and our wider environment and economy