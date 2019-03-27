Transition Island gets to work on County Hall ‘Incredible Edibles’

Steve shares this latest news on behalf of Transition Island. Ed

This week Transition Island volunteers, with council permission, used a raised bed outside the main entrance at County Hall to plant a variety of edibles, in the hope that the Incredible Edible idea which has been such a success elsewhere in Britain and abroad will be adopted in all suitable Island public spaces.

Stage one – Litter pick

Our first jobs were the removal of a surprising amount of cans, bottles, and other litter from below and within the existing evergreen shrub (Euonymous?), the removal of a rotting Cordyline stem and a little pruning.

Then we set about transplanting of some bulbs to create more space for the donated food plants and compost. Tomatoes, beans, cucumber, and herbs were introduced.

Murwill: A win-win situation for everyone

Isle of Wight Councillor Michael Murwill who attended the launch, told Isle of Wight Radio,