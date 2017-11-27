Independent Arts and Leonard Cheshire: A tale of two charities

Hannah shares this latest news. Ed

On Friday 1st December 2017 Isle of Wight Leonard Cheshire Disability home, Appley Cliff in Shanklin, will unveil an artwork that celebrates diversity, personality and a passion for life.

It is the culmination of a joint project between Appley Cliff and Independent Arts that has been several months in the making.

Transformative project

Appley Cliff Activities Worker, Peter Harris, and Independent Arts Project Manager, Caroline Thorn, started their collaboration in October 2016 when Peter and the residents, fed up with the plain and neutral appearance of the residents’ dining room approached Independent Arts with a proposition to transform their dining space into a spectacular celebration of vibrant colour and contemporary design.

Talented local artist, and Independent Arts practitioner Leigh Jackman, was chosen to lead the creative process with her unique blend of textured effects and bold style.

Immersive experience

Speaking about the project, Peter Harris said,

“The beauty of this process is that the residents have been immersed in the entire experience throughout; rather than having an artist do the work for us, Leigh has really captured a piece of each and every residents’ personality in the finished work. “This is what makes this piece incredibly unique and truly inclusive.”

First of its kind

Independent Arts Project Manager Caroline Thorn said,

“It has been an absolute joy to work with all the staff and residents at Appley Cliff. This is the first time Independent Arts has undertaken such a large scale piece of work and hopefully not the last. “Unearthing such creative talent among the residents is what really makes this project special and although this part of the project has now come to an end I see a very bright future full of more expression, more creativity and a lot more fun as our charity partnership with Leonard Cheshire Disability continues.”

Unveiling on Friday

The final three piece triptych design has now been completed and measuring 4ft high and 18ft long is a real testament to the hard work and dedication from all involved.

A celebratory party with a grand unveiling of the artwork will be held at Appley Cliff, 8 Popham Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight, PO37 6RG on Friday 1st December 2017.