Individual Medley: A touching and funny cross-cultural coming-of-age memoir at Ventnor Fringe

The Ventnor Fringe Festival is almost upon us (note the new dates 23rd-28th July). The six day wonderland of pop-up bars and boutique venues, will this year feature more than 300 artists from across the world.

Individual Medley

Individual Medley blends poetry, storytelling, physical theatre and a little early 00s R&B in a touching and funny cross-cultural coming-of-age memoir.

It’s a story about learning to fit into your skin and about finding a sense of home, no matter what place you’re in.

Book now to secure your seats at one of the several performances

Katrina moved from Basingstoke to Zambia when she was 12, and swimming is what helped her survive the transitions of migration as well as being a very awkward teenager! Swimming inspires the rhythm of the poetry, the movement of Katrina’s body, and the vivid and vulnerable moments she welcomes the audience into.

The show especially resonates with swimmers, people who’ve moved country and 90s kids, but the themes of growing up and learning to be confident in yourself and your body are universal.

The artist

Katrina Quinn is a writer and performer living in Shoreham-by-sea (where she loves to swim in the sea!).

She started writing and performing poetry while at University in Brighton more than ten years ago. Individual Medley is her first show.

Accolades and what others say

Individual Medley has been twice nominated for the Pebble Trust International Touring Award at Brighton Fringe.

It’s been performed around the country, including at Edinburgh Fringe and Camden People’s Theatre

“Teenage life is a turbulent time for most of us, and Katrina discusses this in perfect poetic style… The rhythm of her words matches that of the swimming strokes she describes, with rhymes as effortlessly graceful as a swan.” ~ The F-Word

“Thoroughly absorbing” ~ The Cornishman

“Her physical choreography is stunning. The whole piece is half dance, half body-as-cursive-script” ~ Apples & Snakes

Book your seats

Individual Medley takes place on Friday 26th and Saturday 27th July at 3pm at the Pier Street Playhouse (the Baptist church on Pier Street).

Tickets are charged at £10 each or £6 concessions. Buy four tickets for £30 Group and Fringe Friends get 2 for 1. Book online or pop into the Ventnor Exchange on Church Street (the old Post Office).

The show is for those aged 12+.

Find about more about the artist by visiting her Website.

