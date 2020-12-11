Pioneering Isle of Wight company, Innovative Physics, flying the flag for innovative excellence (again!)

Shanklin-based technology company Innovative Physics has added another coveted business award to its list of recent honours.

The company, based in Landguard Manor, has been announced winner of the Business and Product Innovation Award category at the South East Final of the FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards. They will now go forward to contest the national awards at a ‘Champions Club’ event in May next year.

Pioneering innovation in AI technology

The regional award recognised Innovative Physics’ pioneering innovation in AI technology to assist sectors including cancer detection, homeland security and nuclear decontamination.

With over a dozen employees, the company has at the heart of its success strong links with market contacts and government departments in 35 countries across the world.

Industry leader based on the Island

It is now an industry leader in sensor technology, artificial intelligence and pattern recognition renowned for providing effective solutions to complex science and engineering problems.

It is also no stranger to awards success having previously scooped a series of acknowledgements from bodies including the Institute of Physics, and the British Business Excellence Awards

Anderson: Boost during a challenging year

Chief Executive Mike Anderson said,

“It has been a very challenging year for obvious reasons so this latest award is a real boost to us. “The award is good for us as a company but also helps promote the Isle of Wight as a place of entrepreneurship and innovation.”

Arnold: Flying the flag for IW excellence

Norman Arnold of the IW FSB and chair of the Island Economic Development Board said,

“Congratulations to Innovative Physics. “Once again, they are flying the flag for IW excellence on a regional, national and indeed global level.”

News shared by Gavin on behalf of Innovative Physics. Ed