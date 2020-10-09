Innovative Physics named ‘South Coast Tech Company’ for the year

Shanklin based technology firm Innovative Physics has been named overall ‘South Coast Tech Company’ in the prestigious South Coast Tech Awards 2020.

The virtual awards ceremony hosted by television technology presenter and computer scientist Spencer Kelly this week, also saw the company win a second Technology award for significant improvements in the development of new technology or the use of technology in a new process; including data analytics, robotics or Artificial Intelligence.

Two years running

This is the second year running that Innovative Physics has won the South Coast Tech Company of the Year and announcing their award, the judges said:

“This highly acclaimed research and development company has gone from strength to strength of the past year, infiltrating new markets and developing innovative, bespoke solutions for the medical, agritech and security sectors. Highlights include the development of an artificial intelligence-based diagnostic tool, as well as crop production optimisation technology.”

Kelly: Very impressive growth

Presenter Spencer Kelly, congratulating Innovative Physics, said,

“The company has built its reputation on ground-breaking technology” and called the company’s growth in the last year “very impressive.”

Innovative Physics works predominantly in the nuclear, homeland security and medical sectors providing solutions to complex problems using sensor technology, artificial intelligence, and pattern recognition. Around 90% of its work is for overseas markets in China, Japan, Canada, and Europe, but the company’s headquarters and many of its suppliers are based here on the Island.

Anderson-Matthew: “Thrilled and delighted”

Business Development Officer, Victoria Anderson-Matthew said,

“We are thrilled and delighted to be awarded South Coast Tech Company of the Year for the second year running. While much of our work is overseas, it means a lot to be recognised in our own region for the innovative work that we are doing. “This year has been a challenging time for many tech companies who have had to adapt the way they work and find new ways of maintaining customer relationships and contracts and we feel really fortunate to have been able to secure additional contracts in Japan, South Korea and China within the Civil Nuclear and Decommissioning sectors. “We have also been continuing work on our Cancer detection system and are now beginning to enter new sectors such as AgriTech. As a result, we are looking to grow the company further this year, recruiting between two-three software developers by the end of the year.”

