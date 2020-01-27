Innovators and investors: Don’t miss VentureFest South 2020

At the end of March VentureFest South will be returning with its fourth Annual Showcase event.

Solent LEP invite the region’s innovators, entrepreneurs, investors and businesses to come together in one place, on one day to celebrate our incredible innovation ecosystem, showcase the latest technology, share thinking and explore new ideas.

This interactive, one-day conference features great speakers, seminars, workshops, and demonstrations of the latest technology and innovations.

What is VFS?

VentureFest South is a not-for-profit initiative made up of people, organisations and businesses which recognise the innate value of engaging with, and investing in, the south’s innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

VentureFest South expresses itself in three ways:

A board of influence which advises, drives and champions VFS and the innovation agenda. An ongoing programme of inspiration to share and promote events and insight of value to the key audiences. The annual showcase event to celebrate all that is great about our innovation ecosystem and promote the people, businesses, organisations and ideas that make it tick.

Check out some of the videos from last year’s event of innovators explaining their products and solutions to global problems.

Are you an innovator?

It’s time to show the world what you’ve been up to, for free!

The whole point of VFS is to show the world the vast array of brilliant ideas, challenger business models and innovation talent that call the South Coast home. That’s why sponsorship money goes directly into funding places for innovators to show off what they have been doing.

It’s a great opportunity to meet new collaborators, promote your idea and meet investors and partners, who can ultimately help you move to the next stage.

Find out more about 2019’s innovators and register to be an innovator at this year’s event.

Where and when

The event takes place between 9.30am and 3.30pm on Friday 27th March 2020 at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Book your place today.