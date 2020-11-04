Inspirational Isle of Wight children recognised in Child of Wight Awards

A 13-year-old carer, a skateboard-loving sport star and an awe-inspiring conservationist are among the winners at Isle of Wight Radio’s 2020 Child of Wight Awards.

The annual celebration is usually held at a glamorous awards ceremony but, in light of the Coronavirus pandemic, it was forced to adapt this year.

With help from headline sponsors WightFibre, Isle of Wight Radio ensured the show would still go on for a fifth year running. Host Paul Topping announced the winners on Isle of Wight Radio’s Breakfast Show on Monday morning, accompanied by Hayley Woodward and Oliver Dyer.

Overall winner (sponsored by WightFibre)

The overall winner of the Isle of Wight Radio’s Child of Wight Awards cares deeply about all living creatures, especially parrots!

William Jordan has made and sold sock fish, sock parrots, sock stingrays and sock jellyfish in a bid to support two charities: The Rainforest Trust UK and Island charity, Blues Seas Protection. William’s mum, Lucy, says she is so proud of him and his actions towards conservation and education.

Asa Singleton Award (sponsored by Wightlink)

Five-year-old Haydon Ford – who has a rare bowel condition – has deservedly won this year’s Asa Singleton Award.

During lockdown, she raised money for Mountbatten hospice by selling Sunflower plants and Walking the Wight in her own way, alongside her two-year-old brother.

Young Carer Award (sponsored by Fidelity International)

At just 13-years-old, Brooke Dibbens, moved into her grandparent’s house to help her Nan who had broken her arm. Her Grandad also has dementia and had recently been taken into respite.

Having now turned 14, she still cooks and cleans for her nan – all while completing her own school work and with a constant smile on her face.

Sporting Star Award (sponsored by Mountjoy)

After coronavirus hit, skateboard enthusiast Martha Eggleton (pictured) asked her dad to build her an area to practice in her garden.

Despite the pandemic, she has shown true dedication to her sport and said the new ramp has made home schooling way more fun!

Fundraiser Award (sponsored by Dyno Rod)

“Kind and generous” Joshua Downer shaved his long locks off in assembly at school – raising an incredible £1,068 for children with cancer.

And if that’s not enough, the ten-year-old has donated it to Little Princess Trust, who make wigs for children with hair loss.

Young Achiever Award (sponsored by MG Heating)

Remember when the water in Sandown Canoe Lake reached a dangerously low level? Well, Corey Duke spent days and nights there, helping to save hundreds of carp.

Corey was nominated by people who met him for the first time at the lake and were so impressed by his exceptional community spirit.

Making a Difference in the Community Award (sponsored by Utilita)

Eleven-year-old Daniel Suckling delivered essential supplies such as milk, bread and newspapers to the elderly in his village during lockdown. His parents praised him for his “understanding and maturity” during such a difficult time.

Making a Difference in the Community Award (sponsored by Amazon World)

Ten-year-old Poppie Faithfull has been making a huge difference within her community – by baking cakes for her neighbours and dropping them to doorsteps to cheer them up!

She also put on a bake sale for Wessex Cancer Trust, raising an impressive £250 and lots of smiles.

Making a Difference in the Community Award (sponsored by Wight Materials Handling)

Described as a “fantastic daughter”, Deanna Perolls has provided invaluable help to her mum. The 16-year-old was diagnosed with dyslexia and put on the autistic spectrum just before lockdown.

Her mum says she’s been looking after her younger brother, helping her siblings with their school work, cooking dinner and even going shopping.

Making a Difference in the Community Award (sponsored by AM Builders)

“Bright and cheerful” Mai Mackay has been a huge asset to her family. She takes care of her five-year-old brother, four-year-old sister and supports and cares for her mum.

Mai’s grandmother has nominated her for the award, saying she takes a massive amount of worry on her 11-year-old shoulders.

Making a Difference in the Community Award (sponsored by Beacon Magazine)

Cody McNulty’s year six teacher nominated him to receive this award. He showed true dedication to the school community at the school fair last Christmas – and during lockdown, he wowed his teachers by producing a class video showcasing his IT skills.

Isle of Wight Radio Managing Director, Claire John, said:

“Isle of Wight Radio’s fifth annual Child Of Wight Awards received an incredible amount of nominations. Given the current pandemic, we knew it was especially important to celebrate our amazing young people. And, although the ceremony itself couldn’t go ahead as planned, I’m so glad we managed to ensure the show went on regardless! “There are so many fantastic young people on the Isle of Wight – and what an amazing group of worthy winners!”

John Irvine, CEO of headline sponsors WightFibre, said: