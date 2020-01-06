Investigation in to claimed use of the C word against fellow councillor in meeting

A Bembridge parish councillor has been found guilty of breaching the councillors’ code of conduct after swearing at a fellow member during a public meeting.

An investigation, carried out by the Isle of Wight Council, found Cllr Richard Weaver breached the code after ‘more likely than not’ calling Cillr Alasdair Steane a c**t.

Denial by Weaver

However, Cllr Weaver denied swearing and claimed he had called Cllr Steane ‘a cult’.

According to a report by investigating officer Ben Gard, the incident happened in September 2018 and was reported to the local authority by Bembridge resident Madeline Reeder, who said the atmosphere at parish council meetings had been ‘strained’ for some time.

Gard: “Not an isolated incident”

Mr Gard also said several people he spoke to had raised concerns about the atmosphere at meetings and bullying claims — and found Cllr Weaver’s behaviour was not an isolated incident.

The incident occurred shortly after former parish council clerk Emma Goldring gave an emotional speech resigning from her post, alleging she had been bullied and harassed by some Open Bembridge councillors and supporters.

As the councillors settle to resume the meeting, it is alleged Cllr Weaver called Cllr Steane ‘a c**t.’

Video footage

Mr Gard said a video of the meeting showed Cllr Steane reacting to the insult and trying to bring it to the attention of the chair, Cllr Keith Fagan, who carried on with the meeting.

Cllr Steane attempted to bring the matter up again, stating he had just been called ‘the c-word.’

Cllr Grant Stillman then said:

“Well you are. If anyone should resign, it is you.”

Weaver: “Above ‘the political gamesmanship’”

During the investigation, Cllr Weaver said he had not viewed the video and was above ‘the political gamesmanship’ that led to the investigation.

Mr Gard said:

“It is indisputable that if, in the course of their duties, any councillor calls any other person a ‘c**t’, that is a breach of a code of conduct. “I find it is more likely than not that Cllr Weaver did indeed use the word ‘c**t’ at a public council meeting.”

However, he questioned why no-one clarified what was said at the meeting.

Cllr Weaver said he used the word ‘cult’ and was backed by Cllr Stillman, referring to fact Cllr Steane and Cllr Mike Curtis were both Open Bembridge councillors.

Drain: If true, ‘utterly disgraceful’

Alistair Drain, one of the council’s independent arbiters, consulted during the investigation, said if the allegation was true it was ‘utterly disgraceful’.

He said:

“It brings the office into disrepute — that type of language cannot be tolerated, and Cllr Weaver needs to be reprimanded.”

Gard: “Plausible but insufficiently persuasive” defence

Mr Gard said he found Cllr Weaver’s defence ‘plausible but insufficiently persuasive to override other evidence provided.’

He found Cllr Weaver had twice breached the code — by failing to treat others with respect and conducting himself in a manner which could reasonably be regarded as bringing his office or the parish council into disrepute.

Gard: “Language intended to abuse that person “

He said:

“I find that using the word ‘c**t’ to describe another person is language intended to abuse that person and further, as a result such behaviour, is enough to amount to a failure to meet this obligation in the code of conduct. “I consider that the alleged behaviour is a serious allegation against a member.”

Following the finding, the matter will be referred to the council’s appeals committee, which will decide whether to take any action against Cllr Weaver.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: rosengrant under CC BY 2.0