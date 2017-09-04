Island Forum: Your chance to help shape the future of the Isle of Wight

For those who missed our previous feature, this week brings an opportunity to have your say on how the Isle of Wight could be improved.

Organised by the Association of Island Independents the ‘State of the Island’ event takes place on Wednesday 6th September between 7-9pm at the Riverside Centre in Newport.

Share concerns and positive suggestions

Organisers say the aim of the event is to provide an open forum for Islanders to not only share their concerns about issues affecting the Island, but also to provide a non-political platform where ideas on how better, more sustainable services can be provided in the future.

They stress these meetings are not intended as somewhere to simply gripe and moan about issues, but to be a springboard for positive action.

Register your interest

To give organisers an idea of the number of people who may attend – please let them know by either confirming through the Facebook event page, or by calling/texting the Island Independent Association Secretary, Karen Lucioni on 07506 930 109.

Our thanks to the Island Independent Association for sponsoring this event feature. They and other businesses taking paid promotion enables you to continue reading OnTheWight for free

Location map

View the location of this story.