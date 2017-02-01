Island Independent’s draw red lines on the Isle of Wight council Budget

This in from Julia Baker-Smith on behalf of the Island Independent Group of councillors. Ed

Just over two weeks ago the former Leader and deputy Leader of the Island Independent Group Administration resigned in part over the unacceptable level of cuts to the Isle of Wight Council being imposed by government.

In his resignation statement Councillor Steve Stubbings said:

“The Isle of Wight Council has been forced into a corner where, with the best will in the world, the opportunity for anyone with even a modicum of compassion and concern for residents to do anything to address issues that need to be dealt with is pretty much impossible in the face of the cuts that have been and which continue to be imposed.”

Red lines in the budget

The Island Independent Group have now released a list of “Red Lines” in the budget, they were not willing to cross and had either removed, or would have removed.

Reduction in opening hours of Lynnbottom and Afton Marsh waste centres to within working hours and closure one day a week

Introduction of a fee for replacement bins

Increase floating bridge charges to £1.50

Parking- Extending chargeable hours

Parking-Removal of Blue Badge Concessions for disabled people

Removal of public rights of way from the maintenance contract

Reduction in number of, and operating hours of CCTV safety cameras

Reducing funding to people with learning disabilities requiring home care

Reducing funding to people with learning disabilities in residential care

A risk review of the fire service with a view to a full merger with Hampshire

Cuts to the youth offer

15% reduction in children’s disability resources

Cuts to short breaks funding for children with disabilities

Cuts in resources for missing children.

15% -20% Cuts to children’s centres potentially causing closures

Baker-Smith: “Enough is enough”

Leader of the Island Independent Group, Cllr Julia Baker-Smith said:

“There comes a point where we need to say enough is enough. Robbing Peter to pay Paul can’t go on forever. We believe the forthcoming budget is likely contain over a Million pounds of unachievable savings in adult social care alone. While a balanced budget is possible, the harm that could be caused, and the knock on increase in costs for higher level care as early intervention funding reduces could be significant. “The Independent Group are continuing to work with officers to find options that will allow an alternative budget proposal to be made in February to buy the Island time to continue to put pressure on Government to give us a fair Island Deal, and time for regeneration and investment strategies to start bearing fruit and economic sustainability, while avoiding cuts to the ‘red line’ areas. “We wait with interest to see what the final Con-UKIP budget proposals bring forward later today and the approach they are taking to Government austerity. We continue to believe that the approach that should be taken is one of contesting rather than accepting Government cuts.”

