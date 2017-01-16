This in from Jonathan Bacon on behalf of himself and deputy leader Steve Stubbings. Ed
Statement by Jonathan Bacon and Steve Stubbings, Leader and Deputy Leader of the Isle of Wight Council.
Jonathan Bacon said:
“Over the past six years the Government has imposed austerity measures which have forced many Local Authorities, including the Isle of Wight Council, to impose severe cuts on services to the serious detriment of their residents, for many of whom these services are essential for their lives.
“Due to the unique nature of the Isle of Wight these cuts have had a more severe impact on the Island than elsewhere as a result of which the Independent Administration has continually requested the Conservative Government to recognise that unique situation and the particular pressures the Isle of Wight faces.
“They have continually failed to do so and it seems apparent that the Government has no wish or intent to help this Island. Rather they wish to impose the burdens of their failures in relation to supporting health and welfare on local authorities and Council Tax payers rather than address the issues themselves.”
Stubbings: “Forced into a corner”
Steve Stubbings said:
“The Isle of Wight Council has been forced into a corner where, with the best will in the world, the opportunity for anyone with even a modicum of compassion and concern for residents to do anything to address issues that need to be dealt with is pretty much impossible in the face of the cuts that have been and which continue to be imposed.
“In addition to those bare faced cuts, in areas where it has been suggested more money is being given to us, if one looks closely, it is found that equal or greater sums are being taken away elsewhere.
“When a stand has been taken, as with the Sustainability and Transformation Plan (for health and social care), the response received was that such action may prejudice other funding – essentially a form of blackmail.”
Bacon: “Party Politics and Ego” being put before Island issues
Jonathan Bacon added:
“While it is difficult enough to deal with this situation, it becomes even more difficult when many of those charged with that duty would rather play political games than take on that responsibility. Personally, and as part of the Independent Group, I came on to this Council on a ‘ticket’ of ‘People Before Politics’.
“However I am of the firm opinion that we now have a situation amongst elected members where Party Politics and Ego are being put before the concerns and issues of Island people. Elsewhere in the Chamber this has been the case for a long time, however I am sad to say that I think this has now crept into the Independent Group where there is a small element who are now more focussed in that way.”
“Self-centred, bickering, power seeking” politicians
He went on to say,
“The situation is such that to my mind there is no longer in the Chamber a sufficient number of members who are willing or able to address the real problems faced by the Council and the Island and, accordingly, there are not sufficient members across the council who are supportive of me or my approach.
“Instead we have a majority who would rather play games and fit into the negative stereotype of the self-centred, bickering, power seeking politician, or simply act at the behest of their party leadership, rather than take responsibility for the work that needs to be done to fight the brickbats of Central Government.”
Steve Stubbings added:
“I agree with Jonathan. We are now in situation where the need to work together for the common cause of Isle of Wight residents against the effects of the Government’s Austerity Programme is greater than ever, however this is overwhelmed by the inability or unwillingness of many elected members within the Isle of Wight Council to take that approach, damaging the interests of both the Council and the people of the Isle of Wight.”
Positions as Leader and Deputy Leader untenable and intolerable
Jonathan Bacon concluded:
“Steve and I have done our best to lead the Council through the difficulties it faces, but, in the face of the unwillingness of Government to lift a finger to help and the preference for too many elected members to act negatively rather than try and help, we are of the view that our positions as Leader and Deputy Leader of the Council are now untenable and, perhaps more pertinently, intolerable.
“Therefore with apologies to all those who have worked, whether with us or otherwise, to address the problems the Island faces, we are resigning from the Leadership roles of the Isle of Wight Council and the Council Executive.”
Steve Stubbings concluded:
“We note, in closing, that there is an election coming up in four months. This heartens us for two reasons. Firstly, whoever takes over now is, we hope, unlikely to do anything unduly adverse to the Island in the coming weeks as they will be thinking mostly about winning votes at that election and, secondly, the public can shortly decide what sort of Council they want and whether they are happy to continue with a Council where members will just toe a party line, bluster and argue for the sake of it, allowing austerity to continue unchecked, or choose Councillors who are willing and able to work together as I hope we have always done, in order to move away from such damaging behaviour and support the Island we and many others love.”
The Council’s CEO John Metcalfe, responded with details of what happens next.
Tim
16.Jan.2017 10:10am
“The situation is such that to my mind there is no longer in the Chamber a sufficient number of members who are willing or able to address the real problems faced by the Council and the Island”
Pots and kettles Jonathan
Suona
16.Jan.2017 10:18am
Ever tried to do or say anything construcctive, Tim?
Tim
16.Jan.2017 10:50am
Frequently
eddo
16.Jan.2017 2:31pm
trying and very ?
Suona
16.Jan.2017 10:15am
Oh bl**dy hell. This is the worst news since Brexit and Trump.
Jonathan and Steve, bless you for all you have done and tried to do.
I only hope you are right that the self-seeking narcissistic rabble you have left behind won’t be able to do too much harm before the election.
Niton Wight Satin
16.Jan.2017 10:16am
I’m amazed that they’ve stuck it for this long. The Conservative have had the ability to take power at County Hall for ages, yet they’ve not chosen to take the initiative and lead, instead just snipe from the sidelines. Cowardly in my mind.
billy builder
16.Jan.2017 10:43am
It’s very easy to snipe from the sidelines rather than rolling your sleeves up and tackling the real issues. Jonathan Bacon and Steve Stubbins have tried to do the best for the island despite the Tories and others undermining them at every turn. Unfortunately due to the loathsome attitude of those Tory/Ukip councilors some of the best independent councils are unlikely to stand in May,
God help us !!!
Carl Feeney
16.Jan.2017 10:34am
I would like to comment on this article. However, the onthewight team (Simon and Sally) have made it perfectly clear that anything to do with an IOW Fixed Link on these threads is unacceptable, even though there is a direct correlation between the subject post and the fixed Link subject …. to the extent that my last comment on this forum was removed by them.
This is of course a manipulation of perceived public opinion by news media, which has throughout the island’s history caused it great harm.
Hopefully Simon and Sally will reconsider?
Mason Watch
16.Jan.2017 10:40am
No it is not. The subject of the fixed link is in Fantasy land but every thread is constantly clogged up with reference to how whatever is being discussed affects something to do with the non existent project. Editors, please continue to edit…..
ErnestCitizen
16.Jan.2017 10:50am
At first I found your constant posting about this annoying.
Now I just feel embarrassed for you.
profoundlife
16.Jan.2017 10:58am
Carl, I’m basically pro a fixed link and a member of your facebook group, but you’re not helping the cause with constant posting. I don’t think anyone else is being persuaded and a lot of people are just getting annoyed by the posts. Not every story is to do with it (though I know you’ll find a slant). Time for a new approach?
Tim
16.Jan.2017 11:00am
Apparently Jonathan Bacon would only consider solutions that didn’t compromise his own personal prejudices.
Ignoring the fixed link issue and the new feasibility study in particular leaves the island in limbo, we need to know where we stand, hopefully the study will resolve things sufficiently to move the island into a more prosperous future, whatever the outcome.
I hope that Sally & Simon will see the value in allowing comment on this as it is sure to become a much hotter news item within the next few months.
ErnestCitizen
16.Jan.2017 11:20am
Aha, a disciple or manifestation of our Lord and Saviour, Carl Feeney!
And lo as it as written, ‘Let there be a link,’ and there was a link. Carl saw that the link was good, and he joined the Wight to the Britain’…
Hands up who thinks this lot now sound like a cult? Delusional doesn’t seem a strong enough word.
Mason Watch
16.Jan.2017 11:23am
There is only value in comment when it is the subject under discussion – a fact that Mr Feeney appears to be struggling to grasp. On The Wight are entirely within their rights to deal with it in this manner and to make a comment that this is “a manipulation of perceived public opinion by news media, which has throughout the island’s history caused it great harm” shows a remarkably poor grasp of what the perceived public opinion actually is.
Maritime Man
16.Jan.2017 2:29pm
I hope that Simon and Sally do leave Carl et al’s comments here.
Not because I agree with them, but because they have made themselves look really foolish (Carl etc not S&S).
Get the message Carl, the readers of this site don’t want to have to keep wading through FL comments to get to the discussion about the subject of an article.
We’ve had enough of it!
retired hack
16.Jan.2017 3:14pm
Agreed. It’s at times like this that I really miss the green and red arrows.
Media Mite
16.Jan.2017 12:37pm
Yes I have noted that comments that ‘don’t fit’ with the reported subject are often deleted. I thought the idea of making opinionated comments was to get an overall view and not a one sided view as it seems here. A case of comment what I would like you to or I will delete!!
bones
16.Jan.2017 1:10pm
I hope not !
pigwig
16.Jan.2017 1:18pm
Why don’t you lobby the Tories to take this on Carl ? I’m sure that it will be an election winner.
Kazza
16.Jan.2017 2:14pm
How the hell has Councillors stepping down got anything whatsoever to do with your desire for a fixed link??? Surely schools, hospitals and social care come first. A lack of funding is the issue, and using any of our money to put in a link which I feel would change the character of the Island detrimentally is not the answer. Stop assuming that everything is about you Mr Feeney.
Simon Perry
16.Jan.2017 4:59pm
Carl – of course we have not banned discussions about the Fixed link. As you know, what we have asked (several times – in person to you and via email) is for you and your Fixed link colleagues to not bring the Fixed link in to comments on news stories that are not directly about the Fixed link.
This ‘Don’t go off topic’ rule is consistent for all subjects, not just Fixed Link.
It appears from comments on here that many people – even supporters of the Fixed Link – feel that bringing the Fixed Link into unrelated discussions is having a negative impact on your campaign. You may recall, this is something we did forewarn of when we spoke in person many months ago.
Here’s an option for you
We know there are people passionate about the Fixed Link – and there are many points to be discussed. There’s a place that you’ll be free to knock the subject around as much as you wish – our VB Discussion Forum. You will be able to discuss the fixed link campaign to your heart’s content on there. Please feel free to use it.
Going forward
We’ve let Fixed Link comments run this time on this story, but we ask – again – for people to not post comments about the Fixed link on articles that are not directly about the Fixed link. If people choose to not respect this simple rule, we will be firm in the future, removing posts that contravene that simple rule.
If this is ignored, you’ll give us no choice but to remove your ability to comment – we’ve been incredibility patient on this, but life simply isn’t long enough for us to spend our time constantly filter them out.
tiki
16.Jan.2017 10:40am
Why is it every time something happens on the island, Carl Feeney blames the lack of a fixed link. Here I was thinking it was the governments austerity measures …. anyway thank you Cllr Bacon and Stubbings for at least trying to make a difference.
Tim
16.Jan.2017 11:03am
Austerity or not but if the fixed link comes to fruition it will involve large amount of Govt. funds being poured into the island…and that is just whilst it is being constructed
Richard
16.Jan.2017 11:27am
Tim
Why do we deserve anymore funding than elsewhere?
We are no where near the bottom of the pit to deserve special attention, if I was living in a rural community elsewhere in the UK and saw the kind of money being talked about for a F/L and the extra cost of maintaining it and attributed rd infrastructure, I would be asking when is the money coming my way!
On the subject at hand, the job these councillors do is a dammed if I do and damned if I don’t kind of job, good luck to the individuals who take on these jobs in the future.
Tim
16.Jan.2017 12:06pm
Richard, the Govt. are looking for large infrastructure projects to boost the economy as a whole. Essex/Kent and Trans Pennine tunnels are also in the pipeline, as well cross Solent and of course hs2.
But we really do need a bona fide feasibility study to deal with all the issues, good and bad, whatever the outcome.
Doing nothing is just not an option, as Steve and Jonathan have found to their cost.
ThomasC
16.Jan.2017 11:07am
Whilst I have some very strong different views to those of Cllr Bacon, the Independent administration has done a bl**dy great job of trying to figure out how to work with the ever decreasing amounts of funding they’ve had passed to them by central government.
Resigning four months before the election is an interesting strategy – it will be fascinating to see who steps up to do what at a time when the IWC is in absolute dire straits.
Good luck to the both of them and I hope this resignation is part of a carefully thought through strategy, rather than just a desparate last-ditch knee-jerk move to highlight the plight of the IW.
Barry Bridges
16.Jan.2017 11:33am
This is a victory for our fixed link campaign! Without people like Carl there would be zero chance of this island doing well. He is a visionary who is on the same line as people like Isambard Kingdom Brunel and people laughed at him first. Keep it up Carl we know that your efforts have led to this and we back you!
No.5
16.Jan.2017 11:44am
The government plans for austerity and its cost to the Ilsand were well known before the Independent ‘group’ took power on the Island. They new full well what they were getting into and have dithered and procastinated, .
Leaving 4 months before an election to replace them is an act of cowardice. They have handed the council back to the Tories who did a far worse job than they did
Shame on them
and as to the nonsense about this being a victory for the fantasists at the Fix Link Fantasy club… what a joke, Feeny is a joke and the whole operation of that group is just a joke..why waste editorial time on something that will never happen because nobody will ever pay for it no matter how many feasibility plans fail to find a solution
the spy
16.Jan.2017 10:26pm
nice to see bj back must be election time
Colin
16.Jan.2017 12:06pm
The IWC have been backed into a corner by the governments austerity cuts. Although I was initially a supporter of that policy, the government has gone too far and it has been known for some time that Adult social care costs were going to exceed income next financial year on the Island.
Whilst not always agreeing with the direction the IWC have taken, I feel that the action of Cllrs Bacon and Stubbings may bring the attention of the government to the Island. Many parts of the country face similar situations as regards finances which were caused by the Cameron/Osbourne regime. Thersa’s speech to govern for all factions and areas of the community will now be tested.
I have previously posted here that the IWC should call it a day and see how the government would run the local authority within the strictures it has created.
Interesting times ahead, I think. Any more for resigning?
So well done to both councillors.
davimel
16.Jan.2017 12:11pm
A perfect example of the troubles faced by 2 hard working guys who have tried their very best! We lose our council and once again the thread is hijacked, something that has made me change my mind about a FL.. If folk are so desperate that they destroy a thread using convoluted reasoning then I want nothing to do with whatever they are spouting! As for the REAL headline here, my thanks to both councillors for all their hard work.
Terry Carpenter
16.Jan.2017 12:13pm
We are all on a sinking ship, captain Bacon sought assistance, but the Admiralty recommended him to sell all the lifeboats. Other advice was to sell the church bells to pay for a new bell tower.The blame for our problems resides squarely in the hands of the Tory Government. Their constant and relentless cuts to funding will make us a wasted sacrifice to the false God of austerity. No new political group or leadership could do any better, without reversals to the funding cuts. Grovelling, begging, jumping through hoops, or selling your grandmother will not improve our position. Indeed it is undignified to prostitute this Island in the hope of financial assistance from our Government.The only good thing to come from these resignations is the Tory Government will have to advertise for a new scapegoat leader for the County Council, the applicant must have the ability to buy £100 of services with a £5 note.
Carl Feeney
16.Jan.2017 12:39pm
To those who are the (usual two or three) people disagreeing that the Fixed Link will provide the fundamental foundations for 24hr, fast and easy cross Solent transport to provide success for the islands future …… what alternative ideas do you have? I suggest you have none….
Jonathan Bacon has resisted any personal discussion and council debate on this issue during his tenure as leader of the Council, assuring that the ICC Regeneration document mentioned just 44 words re fixed link in its 18,000 words. A great many people lost respect for him because of this dictatororial uncompromising leadership…. to the extent that even his executives started resigning.
The council needs a leader with a pragmatic and open mind to new but proven ideas…. rather than regenerating old ones, such as replacing antiquated floating bridges with the same. These outdated policies along with the control the two ferry companies inflict, have caused the island to be in the dire socio-economic situation it’s in now.
Too many people in the council are afraid to adjust to new ideas….. not all….. but many.
Hopefully things may change now?
pigwig
16.Jan.2017 12:41pm
Broken record?
pigwig
16.Jan.2017 12:44pm
Carl why don’t you stand for election and test the popular support for your proposal ?
Colin
16.Jan.2017 12:49pm
Carl; not sure when you arrived on the Island but you are regenerating old ideas yourself. The fixed link crops up every few years and has done for a long time. In case you hadn’t noticed the country and the IWC hasn’t got any money and if it had, there are far more pressing concerns than a fixed link. Your attempts to hijack interesting threads have become tedious at best. Perhaps you could ask Sally to have a fixed link article on the front page where anyone with any interest in discussing it could bleat away to their hearts content without disrupting other more interesting items.
wightgeek
16.Jan.2017 4:23pm
New ideas would certainly be welcome, but the fixed link is anything but. As Colin says, those of us who have been here a long time see it surface now and again. Only the other day I was looking at a glossy leaflet produced by an anti-fixed group from 1999 (AFLAG, if I recall correctly).
Mitch
16.Jan.2017 12:49pm
Do you know at one stage I may have been interested in learning more about the fixed link – but now I’m fed up of it being shoved in my face the second something doesn’t go quite to plan on the Island, and I would gladly cut my nose to spite my face at the moment and forget the whole thing if it stopped posts constantly being steered that way!
Colin
16.Jan.2017 12:52pm
All we need now is for Billy to mention brexit…
Colin
16.Jan.2017 12:55pm
See Carl, your figures never add up. It’s not just two or three; so far six and counting…
Barry Bridges
16.Jan.2017 1:20pm
you cannot back that claim up. Carl has nothing to gain from doing this from us all and the island should be grateful we have somebody so wise and intelligent to take us into the 20th century!
pigwig
16.Jan.2017 1:33pm
Well why doesn’t he stand on that basis then ?….because it’s political suicide, that’s why. Whatever my, or anyone else’s views on this, it is not a vote winner. Please can we stick to the topic. I am sorry to see these people go but I understand why…In my opinion, they did the best they could as did Stephens and Jordan.
electrickery
16.Jan.2017 2:06pm
The bottom line here is central government policy which is to starve us all into accepting that privatisation of everything is the answer.
As long as we have a political class in Westminster who think they are above the law, who take office to serve private interests and who are desperately out of tune with their electorate, we have no hope. Cllrs Bacon, Stubbings and a few others (mainly Indies, it has to be said) have tried to break that mould. Have they failed because we failed to support them?
Thanks for a worthy effort, Councillors; don’t go too far away, you may be invited back!
Woody from the Wight
16.Jan.2017 4:03pm
I’m a regular reader of your articles Onthewight, thank you for your coverage of local news. Thanks too to the Councillors who have tried to lead in a difficult situation and time.
My main reason for signing in with my first ever post though… was to ask Carl and his cronies to shut up! Please shut up? Pretty please? If you are trying to highlight an issue or garner support, being as irritating as chicken pox is not the way to go. I ask again – please shut up.
That is all.
Black Dog
16.Jan.2017 5:08pm
Clearly there are issues within this administration First we have the ex leader resign from the executive then we have Messrs Bacon and Stubbings stepping down.
Question. Have they just stepped down as Leader and Deputy Leader? Or have they stepped down from the executive as well?
Has there been a power struggle within the administration/executive that has resulted in this and the previous resignation of the ex leader?
Will all of the above be standing again as IOW Councillors given their views above and the futile position they allegedly find themselves in? Surely for them to throw their hats in the ring again in May will be total hypocrisy and not make any difference to Central Government as they will still be in power.
Why would anyone vote for them as they have thrown the towel in to (in my opinion) make a political statement. What about the electorate who voted for them and by doing so put their faith in Councillors representing them and the Island.
Perhaps one of the above has just found out who intends to run against him next May?
wightgeek
16.Jan.2017 5:15pm
It is right there in the article:
“… we are resigning from the Leadership roles of the Isle of Wight Council and the Council Executive.”
Steve has already stated he won’t be standing again.
wightgeek
16.Jan.2017 5:19pm
“Perhaps one of the above has just found out who intends to run against him next May?”
OH MY, IS IT MR FEENEY?!??!!
Black Dog
16.Jan.2017 5:43pm
wightgeek – No not Mr Feeney. I understand the person is well known in Bembridge and apparently a true Independent
wightgeek
16.Jan.2017 5:48pm
I somehow doubt this was foremost in Cllr Bacon’s reason for resigning whoever the masked crusader is!
In what way do you think JB is not a true Independent?
steve stubbings
16.Jan.2017 5:15pm
Both Jonathan and I are still Isle of Wight councillors, we remain responsible to the people who elected us. If you had bothered to read the statement in full you would have seen that we have stepped down from the executive. I assume you couldn’t wait to see what you were going to say about it all.
Black Dog
16.Jan.2017 5:40pm
Showing your nicer side Mr Stubbings? Are you saying that you remain members of the executive or are you just Councillors representing your wards?
steve stubbings
16.Jan.2017 5:46pm
I’m saying that we are no longer executive members, as is clearly stated in the article and subsequently by wightgeek and by me in the comments.
I hope that helps.
wightgeek
16.Jan.2017 5:51pm
You can call me Simon – and I guess I’ll never get that favour you guys owe me now then…!
wightgeek
16.Jan.2017 5:46pm
Yeah, come on Steve.
What exactly do you mean from ‘resign from the executive’. It’s a bit ambiguous.
steve stubbings
16.Jan.2017 5:47pm
:-) Yeah. I’m sorry. I’ll see what we can do to clarify that.
tr
16.Jan.2017 5:55pm
last one out please turn off the lights…
it will reduce the power bills they can’t afford to pay…
Mr Justice
16.Jan.2017 5:55pm
Publicity stunt? Maybe they’ll be standing again on Wednesday night?
Darcy
16.Jan.2017 6:46pm
Accepting there are by definition problems in persuading independently minded people always to agree, I want to thank Jonathan, Gordon (both of whom I know) and Steve (who I don’t) for their efforts in trying to keep the island afloat. Despite some of the snide and stupid comments levelled here against them, and the high jacking of the debate by fixed link fanatics who on this occasion should reconsider their arguments which are totally counter productive (and I speak as someone who sees some advantages in an FL), the Independents offered our best last hope for the island.
I fully supported the Independents in 2012 particularly as they offered a chance to counter the totally corrosive Conservative administration. The Conservatives, and the Coalition, destroyed any chance of successful local control and it is now likely that struggling local authorities will simply go under.
To be frank, running the IWC is a waste of time as our elected representatives have no power under the existing regime. So even if Cclr Whitehouse now becomes leader it won’t matter. They will just be wasting their time.
And finally, why do we not now have up and down arrows? Yet another means of expression now denied to us.
Janet Scott
16.Jan.2017 7:15pm
Darcy, I didn’t like the tone of your last sentence. It has already been explained that the bit of the system that gives you that opportunity has broken. It will cost £500 to fix. OTW don’t have that money.
Please don’t be angry with them.
Darcy
16.Jan.2017 7:58pm
@ Janet. Sorry, I had no idea that was the problem. I’ve had a bit of a sabbatical from posting and recently searched for an arrow explanation but found nothing. The only people I’m angry with are those who now deny us our democratic voice by neutering our elected representatives. Quite frankly, there is now little point in voting for any local Councillors if they are denied the resources to carry out their policies. I’d love to vote Green but they will also be neutralised. Dark days.
Janet Scott
16.Jan.2017 8:03pm
Thank you, understood.
Sally Perry
16.Jan.2017 7:54pm
“Yet another means of expression now denied to us”
Yet another? Do tell, what other means of expression has been denied?
Darcy
16.Jan.2017 8:07pm
Hi Sally. My apologies. I hadn’t realised you’d had a technical problem as I haven’t posted for a while. I’ve also given Janet an explanation. The answer to your question is also in my reply to Janet, namely the government’s treatment of local authorities whose opinions are repeatedly ignored. As I say, there is little point in electing local representatives if they are repeatedly being denied to tools to carry out their policies.
Janet Scott
16.Jan.2017 8:16pm
‘ Arrow up ‘
Sally Perry
16.Jan.2017 10:18pm
Thanks for explaining Darcy – we’d already been accused of something earlier in the day that was untrue, so I was curious as to what appeared to be another accusation. Glad you cleared it up.
The voting system is something we are looking at, but not able to resolve at the moment.
Tamara
16.Jan.2017 7:04pm
I’m so sorry to see you go, Jonathan and Steve, but understand how frustrating it must have been for you, both in constantly trying to get the government to listen and in having to endure petty party political wrangles in the Council Chamber and elsewhere. Why aren’t our councillors united in the campaign to save the Island from ever greater austerity?
You may think this idea over the top, but how about organising a march on London to highlight our case? A march of ordinary people. We wouldn’t have to march all the way, or walk on water over the Solent, but we could hire some coaches and be dropped off in Greater London and march in, perhaps along the Thames.
Perhaps doing something about it rather than sitting here on the IW just talking would help some of our councillors focus on the issues that really matter.
Skippy
16.Jan.2017 8:43pm
Its amazing two guys doing their best. They may not have got it right. What dealings I have had with them they came across as having people at the heart of things. It is a shame that people on the island dont get angry about where the cuts are really coming from. Silence from our Mp who has double standards votes for cuts then wonders why the island is in such a state. Anyone who puts themselves up as a councillor and in the public eye and with honest intentions gets my vote. My councillor is one of the best.I think to myself if people have better ideas why not put yourself up for election or shut up !!!!
Ali Hayden.
16.Jan.2017 9:55pm
Having just attended the Budget Consultation meeting at Medina Theatre it is clear to see by the intended cuts to Local Services that our elderly + vulnerable residents are the ones who are being, + will continue to be hit the hardest by the cuts imposed by Central Government.
Cuts to services they weren’t implemented last year will certainly be implemented this coming financial year.
This public meeting was again, very poorly attended by Island residents.
Do we really not care?
Jonathan + Steve both had a new, fresh vision for the Island + its residents. Not playing Party Politics was in their vision + they tried so hard with all Councillors, from all parties to engage with them. Sadly, from attending many Full Council meetings myself, back stabbing, name calling + disruption became a ‘ normal’ pattern for many elected Councillors to partake in.
Cutting essential services + funding was not part of the vision they shared!
I applaud you both for standing up for not only your own beliefs but the belief you had that the Independents could make things better for us all.
Just imagine what would have been achieved if the Isle Of Wight Council had gotten a fair deal from Central Government!
Darcy
16.Jan.2017 11:07pm
I don’t think it’s that people don’t care. They see that whatever evidence of hardship or lack of funds is presented to Government, nothing happens. Government is not listening because it has abandoned the island, probably because it costs too much – too many ‘old’ people, too many people on benefits, not enough high earners, falling tourist numbers, low productivity and not enough private investment. The prospect of another Conservative administration will simply serve to rubber stamp the disastrous austerity agenda.
You can attend meetings, go on marches, petition this Government. Nothing will happen. You will be ignored. As you would also be under a Labour administration, most of whom probably won’t know where the Isle of Wight is and those that do, will think we’re part of the wealthy South.
There is absolutely no point in voting on the Isle of Wight. I have come to learn that it achieves absolutely nothing.
The only way we will save money is to either disband the council in its current form or to impose residency conditions on all incomers ensuring they bring something to the island.
As you say, just imagine what could have been achieved if the Council had achieved a fair deal from Government.
Julie
17.Jan.2017 8:40am
So where is the local grandee MP in all this fighting for the islands special status?
Nope just making sure he is the only one on the payroll