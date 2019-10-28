Island Labour say they welcome broader conversation on Green New Deal

News shared by Julian on behalf of Island Labour. Ed

Following its historic vote to back a radical Green New Deal at conference this year, Labour welcomes the contributions of other parties now entering the conversation on how best to put it into practice.

UK fully decarbonised by 2030

In October, Island Labour supported a successful motion to commit the next Labour government to fully decarbonise the UK by 2030, as part of a wide-ranging programme of measures to rejuvenate the economy through large-scale investment in green industry, renewable energy infrastructure and clean public transport.

Backed by six major trade unions

In a historic first for the UK environmental movement as a whole, Labour activists also managed to secure the backing of six major trade unions for its Green New Deal including Unite and the Communications Workers Union, reflecting its commitment to a ‘just transition’ in which big polluters are made to bear the costs of the crisis, not working people.

Supporting poorer countries

The motion contains firm commitments to support poorer countries in the Global South through their own transitions, as they deal with the effects of a crisis they did not create, and to welcome refugees fleeing the effects of ecological disaster.

Pointing: Social and climate justice inseparable

Cowes and East Cowes branch member Josh Pointing, who proposed the motion to the Isle of Wight CLP, said,

“Labour’s support for a radical Green New Deal represents a turning point in the struggle against climate breakdown. “Social justice and climate justice are inseparable, and we are proud to be the first party in British history to have secured the backing of the trade union movement for a radical green transition. Our Green New Deal will fight climate change whilst raising living standards for the many, and making polluters pay for the damage they have caused. “The conversation now turns to how this can best be put into practice on the Island, and we welcome other parties now entering the debate. We look forward to putting these ideas into practice from day one of the next Labour government.”

Image: carbonnyc under CC BY 2.0