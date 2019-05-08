Island Labour’s call to save pensioners’ TV licenses

Julian shares this latest news on behalf of Island Labour. Ed

Island Labour called earlier this week on the Island’s pensioners to contact MP Bob Seely, to insist he sticks to the Tory manifesto promise to retain free TV licenses for the over-75s.



The Tories are planning consulting on a range of options to replace free TV licenses for the over-75s. These include:

Forcing over-75s to pay the full cost;

Replacing free licenses with a 50% concession;

Restricting free licenses to over-80s only; and

Means-testing the licenses to restrict them only to those claiming pension credits.

The Labour Party, detecting a forthcoming Tory betrayal of their manifesto promise, is trying to force a vote in Parliament to force Tory MPs to publicly stand behind their manifesto commitment.



Critchley: TV licenses can be a lifeline

Island Labour Chair, Julian Critchley, said,

“For many of our older citizens, especially those with mobility issues, free TV licenses can be a lifeline. The Island has a higher proportion of over-75s than most of the country, and they will be worried by any Tory attempt to row back on their manifesto promise.



“Bob Seely has developed something of a habit of saying one thing on the island, but voting for quite another in Westminster. Island Labour is advising the Island’s pensioners to write to him to ensure that he knows how strongly they feel the Tories should stick to their promise, and to vote with Labour in Parliament to protect free licenses for the over-75s.”

Labour’s debate on retaining the free TV licenses for over-75s takes place at time of publishing (See Parliament TV).

Image: graziano88 under CC BY 2.0