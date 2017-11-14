Island Line suspended after fire on train

Island Line have suspended all trains between Shanklin and Ryde Pier Head this evening (Tuesday).

Felix Thompson posted to the Community Information Facebook page that a fire had broken out in the driver’s cab,

He said,

“No one injured I believe, small electrical fire broke out under the driver’s cab, train was stationery and evacuated quickly.”

He went on to praise the staff,

“10 out of 10 for the staff’s professional conduct and training.”

Felix went on to say that cars are being allowed off the pier, but not onto it.

Southern Vectis bus

According to National Rail, your train tickets can be used on Southern Vectis bus routes 2 and 3 tonight whilst the line is suspended.

Suspended for the evening

The official word from South Western Trains was:

Due to a problem currently under investigation between Ryde Pier Head and Shanklin all lines are blocked. Train services running to and from these stations will be cancelled. Disruption is expected until the end of the day. We have received reports of an incident on the Island Line. The local control centre has advised the service will be suspended until further notice. This incident has only just occurred and further information will be provided when known.

We are sorry for the disruption caused to your journey. If you require assistance to complete your journey, please see a member of station staff or press the ‘Information’ button on a station help point.

Image: tompagenet under CC BY 2.0