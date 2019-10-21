Island Line Trains returns to two per hour

For just over a month, Island Line Trains has been operating only one train per hour after a safety issue was discovered on one of the trains.

South Western Railway have confirmed to OnTheWight that from this morning (Monday) two trains per hour are now back in operation,

A spokesperson for South Western Railway said,

“Keeping these 1938 ex-London Underground trains going is a difficult task, but following hard work by the team at the train care depot at Ryde St John’s, the second train is now back in action enabling a normal timetabled service from the start of today (Monday). “We would like to thank everyone for their patience during the recent reduced service and Southern Vectis for assisting us in moving our passengers.”

Image: tompagenet under CC BY 2.0