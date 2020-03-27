Islander Josh is back with a bang for second online party night

After a week of social distancing, last Friday Josh Goddard found a way to bring his friends together and put smiles on their faces

The events organiser – who grew up on the Island but moved to London for University – decided that as all of his upcoming events had to be cancelled, he would find another way help friends know they were not alone.

“Music is the constant that keeps up going”

Josh held an online party – with over 100 people taking part – where music was played, people danced, and everyone had a great time.

Josh told OnTheWight,

“Never has there been more of an importance in our lifetimes to remain as one. During times of need, music is the constant that keeps up going. It keeps us moving. It keeps us alive.”

Party-goers welcome

Due to its success, Josh is back with a bang tonight (Friday 27th) from 9pm to 10pm.

He says,

Grab a beer, socially isolate with 100 others, safe in the knowledge that you can rave save! Can’t wait to see you there!

You can join by heading over to the Zoom Website. The Password to join the fun is Party.