Islander shows incredible determination to complete grueling race in 44 degree heat

Ian Gregory shares this report from the Prostate Cancer UK riders taking part in the first stage of the Tour de France.

Given Ian’s having Fibromyalgia, a chronic pain disorder, as well as eight damaged discs in his spine, Arthritis and Tempro-mandibular dysfunction disorder. Ed

There were around 230 of us here in Brussels ready on Saturday morning for the start of the race. Temperatures reached least 44 degrees.

We all took a general ride to the official start line to have photos taken and to be given a rolling start out of the city by police escorts.

The day started well, warm and dry with that hint of a fierce sun on the way. Having risen the Muur the previous day at Geraadsbergen the biggest concern was the team riding off too fast for the first 30 miles before taking on the Muur and following Bosberg cobbled climbs.

Right from the start line I got a puncture and had tyre sealant spurting at me on and off for the first half of the ride, so I had a worry how much air I was losing. The team and I got to Geraadsbergen and we took a breather before attempting the climb.

Unfortunately as there is also traffic on these roads one of our female riders was clipped by a car wing mirror and knocked of the bike. Fortunately nothing more than a bruise and the annoyance if it all.

The guys and I all took the Muur on at our own pace and eventually we all made it, just in time for a quick photo opportunity!

All down hill from here? Certainly not, we was heading for another world famous cobbled climb, the Bosberg. Although pretty much straight, it was long and gradual until it kicked up at the last 100 meters. It was nasty but it was made even worse by tired legs after the Muur.

I can say very proudly that I made it all the way in one without putting a foot down at all. At the top of this easy our first water stop and a very welcome sight it was too!

Once hydrated we headed off again for another 32 miles or so and the lunch stop. The heat at this time was building, it was only 10.15am, but it had reached 27 degrees already.

Over the next hour I started to fall back, I had problems with a cleat that must have moved that was now giving me pain in my knee and causing issues for my quads.

The guys went on without me and I slogged away for the next 13 miles alone getting just a bit frustrated. Finally I caught them up as they were taking photos and we plodded on for a few more miles.

I had to just stop on the road side to resolve the cleat problem as I was in so much pain. One of the team members stayed with me as he was having back problems himself. We also picked up another couple of guys who were also suffering from the heat as it was now 31 degrees with no respite.

On we plodded, up and down more and more hills, open countryside and through small villages then finally the lunch stop loomed large and we could once again rest.

Food was laid on by the tour operators, however due to dietary problems that had been confirmed with the operators, there was nothing for me to actually eat!

I was far from happy as I needed fuel. Some iced water and pain killers was the order of the day before me and new friend, Andrew Marshal, cracked in with the ride having left one of my team mates at the lunch stop as he decided to abandon. Andrew and I had a good 35 miles to cycle and after a while he was really suffering.

We stopped by the roadside in a shaded area to cool down for 15 minutes at the temperature was now over 38 degrees and there was no quenching our thirst, plus the water in our bottles was hot by this time and did not taste very nice at all. Our third and last water stop was at the foot of the lions mound monument on the battlefield of Waterloo. A stunning location atop a long drag of a hill. There was a hose pipe running here and I took the chance to strip off to almost nothing as I had an ice cold shower for 10 mins. This helped me no end and I had finally cooled down a bit.

The mercury by now had hit its max fir the day at 44 degrees, so I was so grateful of that hose pipe. Andrew just could not go on any further and decided to abandon, there was also another two of my team mates there who had also decided enough was enough, either through the heat or mechanical problems.

I had come this far and I was not going to give up now! I filled my water bottles and my pockets with fruit pastels and headed out alone for the final 26 miles. This was hard to start with as I had rested too long, but soon the legs came back and I was away picking up speed and climbing hills as if I had just started the ride.

The temp was falling by now and a cool breeze had formed, so I knew I was going to finish. The ride in to Brussels was stop and start at traffic lights and slowly other Prostate Cancer UK riders started to emerge and group together.

I got overtaken a few times that had annoyed me as this was down to traffic lights, but I soon didn’t care less as I knew I would actually finish. We rode into the Royal Park, opposite the palace and rode through the lanes before spotting the finish line.

I just had to do it, I zipped up my over sized yellow Jersey that I had been loaned due to my parcel still being in London somewhere, and I rode upright, no handed with my arms waving and a huge grin forming as I knew I had really achieve

The money raised for the fight against Prostate Cancer from this ride overall is a massive £251,000.