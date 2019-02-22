Islanders’ 450km South American charity cycling challenge raises over £8,500

Joanna shares this latest news. Well done to Maria and Katie for completing this very tough challenge and raising such large sums for charity. Ed

Isle of Wight businesswomen, Maria and Katie Moore, completed an intense cycling challenge last weekend, riding 450 kilometres from Argentina to Chile, to raise vital funds for the Genesis Research Trust.

The Genesis Research Trust is the largest collaboration of reproductive health researchers in the UK.

Gruelling five-day ride

Maria and Katie, owner of Island-based companies Quay Management and Cowes Cycling, started the gruelling five-day ride in Bariloche, Argentina on Tuesday 12 February.

Cycling up to 80+ kilometres each day, they rode across the Andes – on tough terrain and up vertical inclines of 4,600 metres – to conclude their journey in Puerto Varas, Chile.

The duo were rewarded with spectacular scenery including snow-capped active volcanoes, undulating hills and stunning lakes as part of their journey.

Katie: Toughest challenge embarked on

Katie commented,

“What an incredible week! This was by far the toughest challenge I have ever embarked upon both mentally and physically.”

Maria added,

“We got in some good training on the Isle of Wight ahead of the challenge, but It was by far the toughest endurance event I have ever undertaken, at times we were cycling in 44 degrees and taking on some intense inclines. It was an amazing experience and we were overwhelmed by the beautiful scenery.”

How the funds will be used

Taking on the challenge for the Genesis Research Trust, an Imperial-based charity that funds original research to investigate why and how things can go wrong with conception, pregnancy and birth, Maria explained her decision to ride for the charity:

“This cycling challenge was to raise money to help all those parents and children facing a lifetime of coping with genetic disorders and for those who know the terrible heartache of years of trying to start their family. “Every child deserves a healthy start to their life and as a parent, I know how much we want our children to be healthy and happy.”

Overwhelmed by the generosity

Maria and Katie have so far raised over £8,500 for the London-based charity:

“We have managed to raise an incredible amount of money – I am overwhelmed by the generosity. “I would like to personally thank everyone who donated to help change the lives of women and babies past, present and future.”

To find out more about the Genesis Research Trust, visit the Website.

Show your support

If you would like to donate to this cause, visit Maria and Katie’s JustGiving page.