Islanders coming together to celebrate vital contribution made by migrants

Islanders are invited to join others on Monday 20th for peaceful unifying action to celebrate the vital contribution that migrants make to the country.

one day without banner

Vix Lowthion from the IW Green Party shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

Islanders are to join in with a UK wide day of action to celebrate the contribution of migrants in our communities.

Scheduled to coincide with the UN World Day of Social Justice, on Monday 20th February residents across the UK will join together in a variety of activities from wearing badges, holding meals, parties and even silences.

Island gathering
On the Island, a group are gathering in St Thomas Sq from 12.30-2pm ready for the nationwide unifying action at 1pm.

Bring voices, placards, snacks and songs to celebrate how our lives are enriched by our diversity and our friendship.

For more information, see the One Day Without Us Website

Wednesday, 15th February, 2017 1:50pm

By

.

