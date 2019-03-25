Islanders marched for over five hours in the ‘Put It To The People’ march

Vix shares this latest report on behalf of the Islanders for Europe Group. Ed

Over 100 Islanders travelled to London this weekend to join in the ‘Put It To The People’ march at the end of another tumultuous week of Brexit politics.

One group hired a coach from Portsmouth, supported and part funded by donations, and filled with families and older people: a large proportion of whom had never been to a protest before. They watched the front of the march set off at midday, and Islanders were still marching through central London at 5pm.

Glenn Koppany, from Islanders for Europe said,

“It was such a fantastic day with a lovely, positive atmosphere along the route. We were overwhelmed to be surrounded by well over a million bright and hopeful people, of all ages and backgrounds. “The Isle of Wight continued our reputation for musical contributions to the march – this time with the addition of a couple of ukuleles!”





Growing petition

A petition to halt the process of Brexit and give the nation time to rethink its strategy has now reached over 5.3 million signatories, with over 9,000 on the Isle of Wight.

Isle of Wight Green Party’s parliamentary candidate, Vix Lowthion said,

“The turn-out was massive – many, many more than the 750,000 who turned out to march in October. “After a thousand days of negotiations, this government have made an absolute mess of Brexit. It’s now time for the people to Take Back Control and make the decisions which government have failed to do.”

Next meeting

Islanders for Europe next meet on Monday 8th April at 6.30pm at the Riverside Centre.

The meeting is open to anyone who supports the UK continuing membership of the European Union.

Details available on Facebook page or Twitter.