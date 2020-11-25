Islanders question Cllr Ward’s ‘perception of reality’ slamming his comments about pedestrian crossing

Dozens of Islanders have spoken out in response to News OnTheWight’s report from last week’s full council meeting when Cllr Ian Ward claimed crossing at the junction of Riverway and Hunnycross Way was not dangerous.

Cllr Ward had suggested, “It’s more a perception than reality,” after a question about the safety of the crossing was raised Anthony Pendleton during public question time.

Pendleton: “A very disappointing response from Cllr Ward”

Following the meeting Mr Pendleton has shared his disappointment with the response from Cllr Ward, telling News OnTheWight,

“That is a very disappointing response from Cllr Ward. I’m a confident person who is rarely troubled with crossing roads, with the exception of this junction. There is a new food store opened on the retail park with even more people needing to cross. “With regards to his concern about spending ‘taxpayer’s money’ there is nothing so ridiculous as to suggest ‘we’ the taxpayer has any faith in any government, local or otherwise, spending wisely. I’ll mention two huge waste of money projects on the Island, St Mary’s Roundabout and the Floating Bridge. Why it was not possible to install traffic lights on the roundabout as it was is anyone’s guess.”

Real-world examples

Meanwhile over on our Facebook Page dozens of people shared their views about the crossing and Cllr Ward’s perception. Below are just a small selection of the 90+ comments left.

Margaret Cameron gave a real-world example of how dangerous she believes the junction is, she said,

It is extremely dangerous, my 19 yr old got knocked over by a pick-up on that roundabout on her way to college one morning and was taken by ambulance in a body board and a neck brace. Luckily ok but think again councillors, could have been fatal.



Denise Sweatman explained,

I saw a collision and a near miss on two separate occasions within the last two weeks on this roundabout.



“It’s an accident waiting to happen”

While Yvonne Sexton added,

I totally disagree with councillor Ward I have seen quite a few near misses of pedestrians on this junction, it definitely needs a zebra crossing. People get fed up with waiting to cross and just walk out in front of you. On a few occasions I have stopped to let college students cross safely and then I am met with cars behind sounding their horns at me for stopping. It’s an accident waiting to happen Mr Ward!



Claire Watson-Hill said,

Horrible road to cross, clearly he’s never tried to cross it with children.



“A clear disregard to people on foot”

Kevin Murphy added,

I use this crossing quite a lot and with the current works even more vehicles use this route it can be taking your life in your hands and only the good manners of some of the drivers enables one to cross. Mr Ward’s comment showing clear disregard to people on foot is either ignorance, stupidly or he just does not give a damn for the safety of his fellow citizens.



Lynne Rinaldi explained,

It’s really difficult to cross, cars are going to fast round it, anyone who thinks it safe needs to try crossing it regularly.



“Mr Ward hasn’t got a clue”

Adam Thompson explained,

I live in Hookes Way and cross there every day! It’s 100% dangerous and I’m totally gob smacked no-one has been badly hurt there yet! Mr Ward hasn’t got a clue what he’s talking about.

Sarah Ash asked,

Has he tried to cross that road? Especially when you have a child with you! Thankfully some polite people driving normally stop and let us across, but not the point! Another accident waiting to happen.

Is Ward joking?

Nicky Ferkins added,

OMG is he for real? Most days people can be seen trying to cross there and dodging traffic. As for not wasting money… 😂😂😂😂😂😂 I presume that was a joke, right?

Janet Hickman added,

All the college kids cross here, awful corner, and always overloaded.

“Pro-car” Conservatives

Chris Jarman

Cllr Ian Ward rejected calls for pavement widening, pop up measures and dedicated cycle lanes in the West Wight even though Government announced £2billion (yes billion) of funding for same in 9th May. Last week Government announced £175 million for same. No application to this scheme from IOW despite pressure on Ward and support of other independent and green Cllrs. Cllr Ward and the IOW Conservatives are simply pro-car and demonstrate a long catalogue of poor financial management.



“Dangerous” crossing

Rachel Louise said,

It IS very dangerous, a busy mini roundabout with lots of pedestrians trying to cross. This definitely needs looking at!



Glyn Clark added,

It is dangerous and it’s also hard for pedestrians to cross. I hated that road when I lived in Newport.

Michele Strickland said,

It is dangerous to cross there, shouldn’t even have a crossing so close to a roundabout, its stupid

Caroline Bloomfield suggested they should get rid of Cllr Ward,

I hate crossing there, it’s so dangerous. They should get rid of Ward and used the money saved on his wages to put a pedestrian crossing in.



“Such a reckless attitude”

Isabel Mary explained,

SO WRONG!!!! It is so dangerous. There was an accident there last autumn when a college student was knocked down and taken to hospital! Why does he not know this? It’s a major route to college. Such a reckless attitude. And this in the national BRAKE road safety campaign week. I am a confident pedestrian, but this junction makes me feel so anxious and have had some near misses.

“What planet does he live on?”

Jan Brown asked,

His comments just about sums our council up, what planet does he live on? It is a nightmare to drive round and to cross, pedestrian wise, you take your life in your hands, also any car drivers who stop and let you cross. A waste of money, excuse me, just look at the mess and joke at the money spent at the non working of the floating bridge. You all need to resign.



Near misses

Kay Ounsworth said,

I’ve been on a bus twice who had near misses due to car drivers pulling out in front of the bus drivers right of way. As said above, crossing on foot is purely down to kind drivers who hold back.

Alan Jones said,

They will wait for somebody gets killed before they will do something very dangerous crossing. I’ve had some close misses.

Subway or crossing needed

Kev Summers said,

I hate having to cross there, and it’s an important route to the college. Subway or crossing very much needed!

Jan Woods said,

How wrong can he be. With car drivers concentrating on other vehicles pedestrian have to take their chances especially if have any mobility issues

Mary Henderson showed her support for Cllr Price, saying,

Once again Matt Price has a better solution. Listen to him Cllr Ward



Twitter responds

Some of the responses from Twitter included,

No doubt Councillor Ward doesn’t walk anywhere. Another politician with their nose in the trough, but not responsive to ordinary folks needs. Shame on him ! He should try crossing there during peak times. It’s a game of dare … — Wolfgang (@brickie23) November 19, 2020

If you have a sensory disability, that junction fills you with dread. — julie (@Juulliiieeee) November 19, 2020

How often does Cllr Ward cross there at 0830 I wonder? Assessing danger by accident count is the complete opposite to Health & Safety principles. Do an independent risk assessment there to investigate if the risk is real or perceived rather than 'wing it' with uninformed opinion — Isaiah the Crane (@isaiahthecrane) November 19, 2020

It is if you’re a pedestrian. I have to watch for cars coming from the left, from ahead to go right and what’s coming up from behind as a lot of traffic heads towards Sainsbury’s. Most of the time I get across because a kind car driver takes pity and stops to let me over the road — Dawn (@mdg219) November 19, 2020

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview