Islanders signing Revoke Article 50 petition hits over 4%

The number of Isle of Wight residents who have now signed the petition calling on the Government to Revoke Article 50 and remain in the EU has grown considerably since yesterday. OnTheWight has the latest update.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

'islanders for europe' on march in london

The online petition calling for the Government to ‘Revoke Article 50 and remain in the EU’ has grown from just under a million signatures when we reported on it yesterday (Thursday), to now over 3.2m signatures.

The percentage of Islanders who have signed the petition has also grown to 5,629 – making up 4.05% of the 139,105 constituents.

Fastest growing petition
The House of Commons Petitions Committee stated the rate of signatures being added to the petition was the fastest growing in the history of their petition site.

Such has been the demand, that the number of signatures is no longer being updated in real time (meaning it could be higher than shown).

You can check the numbers signing the petition on the official Government Website.

Friday, 22nd March, 2019 3:03pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mvR

Filed under: Featured, Government, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Islanders signing Revoke Article 50 petition hits over 4%"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
ThomasC
There are a lot of Islanders heading up to London tomorrow to take part in the #PeoplesVoteMarch It seems that the intransigent Theresea May’s complete refusal to listen to the public, or modify her stance on Brexit has reached a tipping point. Do the majority of British people now want to Brexit, three years after the initial poorly informed and lie-strewn vote? There doesn’t seem to be… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down
22, March 2019 4:01 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*