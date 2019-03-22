Islanders signing Revoke Article 50 petition hits over 4%

The online petition calling for the Government to ‘Revoke Article 50 and remain in the EU’ has grown from just under a million signatures when we reported on it yesterday (Thursday), to now over 3.2m signatures.

The percentage of Islanders who have signed the petition has also grown to 5,629 – making up 4.05% of the 139,105 constituents.

Fastest growing petition

The House of Commons Petitions Committee stated the rate of signatures being added to the petition was the fastest growing in the history of their petition site.

Such has been the demand, that the number of signatures is no longer being updated in real time (meaning it could be higher than shown).

The rate of signing is the highest the site has ever had to deal with and we have had to make some changes to ensure the site remains stable and open for signatures and new petitions. Thanks for bearing with us. — Petitions Committee (@HoCpetitions) March 21, 2019

You can check the numbers signing the petition on the official Government Website.