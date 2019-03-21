Tiny percentage of the Isle of Wight has signed the Revoke Article 50 petition so far

The Revoke Article 50 petition is being cited by people who now don’t want the UK to Brexit as a success, because of the rate of signatures it is gaining.

Those in favour of Brexit have pointed out that the number of signatures is still significantly lower than the 17 million who voted in 2016 to leave.

The petition, launched yesterday morning (Wednesday), is titled “Revoke Article 50 and remain in the EU” and continues:

“The government repeatedly claims exiting the EU is ‘the will of the people’. We need to put a stop to this claim by proving the strength of public support now, for remaining in the EU. A People’s Vote may not happen – so vote now.”

The level of interest in the petition accelerated after the PM’s address last night, leading to the Petition Website crashing.

Isle of Wight signatures

With a current total of 887,206 across the country (at the time of publishing), OnTheWight took a look at the number of those that are registered to the Isle of Wight.

Currently there are only 1,384 signatures on the Isle of Wight, making up just less than 1% (0.99%) of the 139,105 constituents registered here.

The Isle of Wight voted heavily in favour of Brexit in 2016, when 62% of those who voted, selected for the UK to leave Europe.

See the petition map here.

