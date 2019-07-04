Islands Roads say sorry for Newport traffic gridlock and urge drivers to avoid the area

The Isle of Wight council share this latest news. Ed

Isle of Wight motorists are being reassured that every effort is being made to repair faulty traffic lights that caused a major gridlock issue that affected roads into Newport this morning – Link Road is open one-way from Medina Way (the dual carriageway) to Fairlee Road this afternoon.

Take alternative route

Island Roads would like to apologise for inconvenience and would urge motorists to take alternative routes to and from Newport this evening, or to consider alternative travel arrangements while the problem is being resolved.

Please ensure that you have plenty of water with you if you are travelling in a vehicle, as the weather remains quite warm today.

Planned to repair overnight

A specialist mainland team with the necessary replacement parts is attending the site – Link Road (between Medina Way, the dual carriageway and Fairlee Road).

Our intention is to have the lights repaired overnight ready for Friday morning rush hour.

Not possible to quickly introduce temporary lights

Unfortunately, as the lights at this location are synchronised with those on the entire Coppins Bridge gyratory system, it is not possible to quickly introduce temporary lights without further adversely affecting all routes in and out of Coppins Bridge.

The traffic issues this morning were caused by a major fault with the traffic signals on Link Road that cannot be repaired by Island Roads staff or local emergency response engineers.

Image: © Roadworks.org / Google