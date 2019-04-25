Islands Roads switches bench – to point AWAY from the sea view

Incompetence or a total disregard for others? It’s hard to tell, as Island Roads replaces a bench and faces it away from the view and on a massive wonk!

Read and contribute to the 2 readers' comments ↓

backward bench ventnor - with coast

It’s not often we run opinion articles by ourselves (the editors), but after seeing this piece of work by Island Roads with our own eyes today, it just wouldn’t have been possible to share the news any other way. Ed

First the residents of Bonchurch were treated to a new novelty ride courtesy of Island Roads.

Now just a couple of years later, visitors to Ventnor can forget about enjoying one of the greatest views of the Isle of Wight coastline – someone at Island Roads has decided otherwise.

Instead they seem to believe that anyone taking a rest at the top of Ventnor Cascade should sit and look at the passing traffic instead.

Where’s the view gone?
Yes folks, this is not a wind up, these are real photographs taken today (Thursday).

Here’s the view enjoyed by millions over the last century before the bench was replaced (swap the pumping station for the pier which burnt down in 1985).

The view from the old bench
The view from the old bench

Isn’t it glorious! The winding Cascade (ready and waiting to be planted up with colourful blooms), the lapping waves against the beach and of course, the stunning coastline.

Oh!
Here’s what you now see sitting in the same location.

The view from the new bench
The view from the new bench

Don’t get us wrong, those are some beautiful Victorian villas you see there, but surely the point of the bench at the top of the Cascade is to look out to sea?

On a wonk
Not only has it been positioned 180 degrees from the stunning view, but the bench has (as happened in Bonchurch) been fitted on a most ridiculous angle (see the horizon for reference).

Time to get friendly with others on the bench
Check out that angle

We’re struggling to get our heads around why they would have done this, but if we’re being kind, perhaps the person fitting the bench just wants people to get to know each other better.

A laughing stock
As we arrived to take a look at the much-talked about bench (word spreads fast in Ventnor), holidaymakers were pointing and laughing at it.

Sadly those people probably have no idea that it was the fault of the the highways PFI contractor. They’re more than likely to have left the town believing it was down to the Ventnor council.

Laughing aside, it’s hard to work out whether this balls-up was down to incompetence or just a total disregard for others.

We have, of course, asked Island Roads how this could have happened and will report back when we hear from them.

Novelty ride no more
By the way, if you missed our article about the novelty ride in Bonchurch from Christmas 2016, here’s the video below.

Opinion Piece

Thursday, 25th April, 2019 6:37pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2mJ3

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Opinion Pieces, PFI, Tourism, Ventnor

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

2 Comments on "Islands Roads switches bench – to point AWAY from the sea view"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
happycloud

May the IWC told them to turn it around so people can’t see the overflowing bins down on the seafront!

Vote Up160Vote Down
25, April 2019 6:57 pm
CB500

Jay is probably lining up a week at the Hambrough so he can consult on a resolution to the problem.

Vote Up00Vote Down
25, April 2019 8:19 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*