Islands Roads switches bench – to point AWAY from the sea view

It’s not often we run opinion articles by ourselves (the editors), but after seeing this piece of work by Island Roads with our own eyes today, it just wouldn’t have been possible to share the news any other way. Ed

First the residents of Bonchurch were treated to a new novelty ride courtesy of Island Roads.

Now just a couple of years later, visitors to Ventnor can forget about enjoying one of the greatest views of the Isle of Wight coastline – someone at Island Roads has decided otherwise.

Instead they seem to believe that anyone taking a rest at the top of Ventnor Cascade should sit and look at the passing traffic instead.

Where’s the view gone?

Yes folks, this is not a wind up, these are real photographs taken today (Thursday).

Here’s the view enjoyed by millions over the last century before the bench was replaced (swap the pumping station for the pier which burnt down in 1985).

The view from the old bench

Isn’t it glorious! The winding Cascade (ready and waiting to be planted up with colourful blooms), the lapping waves against the beach and of course, the stunning coastline.

Oh!

Here’s what you now see sitting in the same location.

The view from the new bench

Don’t get us wrong, those are some beautiful Victorian villas you see there, but surely the point of the bench at the top of the Cascade is to look out to sea?

On a wonk

Not only has it been positioned 180 degrees from the stunning view, but the bench has (as happened in Bonchurch) been fitted on a most ridiculous angle (see the horizon for reference).

Check out that angle

We’re struggling to get our heads around why they would have done this, but if we’re being kind, perhaps the person fitting the bench just wants people to get to know each other better.

A laughing stock

As we arrived to take a look at the much-talked about bench (word spreads fast in Ventnor), holidaymakers were pointing and laughing at it.

Sadly those people probably have no idea that it was the fault of the the highways PFI contractor. They’re more than likely to have left the town believing it was down to the Ventnor council.

Laughing aside, it’s hard to work out whether this balls-up was down to incompetence or just a total disregard for others.

We have, of course, asked Island Roads how this could have happened and will report back when we hear from them.

Novelty ride no more

By the way, if you missed our article about the novelty ride in Bonchurch from Christmas 2016, here’s the video below.