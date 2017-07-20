Developers offered six large sites by Isle of Wight council

The Isle of Wight council has today run an event to encourage Mainland developers and investors to come and spend their money developing on the Island.

The council are labeling it ‘Isle of Opportunity’ and says 150 people attended. The leaflet given away at the event is at the bottom on this page.

There are six sites initially being offered, detailed below. There are two in Ryde, two near Newport, Sandown and Shanklin.

Land around Camp Hill

Size: 100 hectares

Description: Suitable for residential / commercial / community and social infrastructure space. Large greenfield site, strategically located between Newport and West Cowes, within the Medina Valley Key Regeneration Area.

More info



Ryde sea front

Size: 92,500 sqm

Description: Flagship regeneration of the main gateway to the Island. Development for retail, commercial and tourism. A series of land parcels strategically located between the landing point of ferries and hovercraft from Portsmouth, Ryde Town Centre and stunning Newport beach. Improve transport interchange.

More info



150,000 sqm of fields in Ryde

Size: 150,692 sqm

Description: Site allocated primarily for employment use, providing industrial and office space to meet business growth requirements on the Island.

More info



Newport Harbour

Size: 33,410 sqm

Description: Residential-led mixed use development with opportunity for substantial leisure, tourism, retail and marine enterprise space.

More info



Sandham middle school, Sandown

Size: 10,425 sqm

Description: Extra care housing development opportunity in a very well located, cleared ex-school site.

More info



Shanklin seafront

Size: 3,160 sqm

Description: Create a landmark development in Shanklin, adjacent to the iconic cliff lift. Development of high-quality hotel and leisure with direct access to the popular beach.

More info



Leaflet



