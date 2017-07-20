Developers offered six large sites by Isle of Wight council

The Isle of Wight council has just offered developers six large sites around the Island – two in Ryde, two in Newport, Sandown and Shanklin. OnTheWight has the details.

ryde - gateway

The Isle of Wight council has today run an event to encourage Mainland developers and investors to come and spend their money developing on the Island.

The council are labeling it ‘Isle of Opportunity’ and says 150 people attended. The leaflet given away at the event is at the bottom on this page.

There are six sites initially being offered, detailed below. There are two in Ryde, two near Newport, Sandown and Shanklin.

Land around Camp Hill
Size: 100 hectares
Description: Suitable for residential / commercial / community and social infrastructure space. Large greenfield site, strategically located between Newport and West Cowes, within the Medina Valley Key Regeneration Area.
Isle of Opportunity : Camp Hill

Ryde sea front
Size: 92,500 sqm
Description: Flagship regeneration of the main gateway to the Island. Development for retail, commercial and tourism. A series of land parcels strategically located between the landing point of ferries and hovercraft from Portsmouth, Ryde Town Centre and stunning Newport beach. Improve transport interchange.
Isle of Opportunity : Ryde Esplanade

150,000 sqm of fields in Ryde
Size: 150,692 sqm
Description: Site allocated primarily for employment use, providing industrial and office space to meet business growth requirements on the Island.
Isle of Opportunity : 150,000 sqm of fields in Ryde

Newport Harbour
Size: 33,410 sqm
Description: Residential-led mixed use development with opportunity for substantial leisure, tourism, retail and marine enterprise space.
Isle of Opportunity : Newport Harbour

Sandham middle school, Sandown
Size: 10,425 sqm
Description: Extra care housing development opportunity in a very well located, cleared ex-school site.
Isle of Opportunity : Sandham Middle

Shanklin seafront
Size: 3,160 sqm
Description: Create a landmark development in Shanklin, adjacent to the iconic cliff lift. Development of high-quality hotel and leisure with direct access to the popular beach.
Isle of Opportunity : Shanklin Spa

Thursday, 20th July, 2017 5:02pm

By

2 Comments

  1. Colin


    20.Jul.2017 5:29pm

    So that’s the Ice Rink sold down the river according to the picture.

    Is this correct that the IWC as freeholder has scuppered any chance of it re-opening?

  2. Vix Lowthion


    20.Jul.2017 7:24pm

    The Council keeps selling off the land, thereby losing all influence as to what is built there, and then what? Keep selling more stuff off until there’s nothing left in public ownership at all?

    A nice reminder that a Conservative Council sole focus is selling public goods.

    Including the Ice Rink everyone is fighting to save. Nice one.

