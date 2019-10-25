Shane Ritchie gives Isle of Wight a thumbs up – On your TV screens in November

The Isle of Wight will be hitting our TV screens again next month, when TV star Shane Richie’s latest series, Caravanning with Shane Richie, airs on Channel 5.

Having stayed in Away Resorts’ Isle of Wight park to film the show, Shane said he loved it so much, returned with his family back for a holiday.

Swapped Walford for Whitecliff

The Eastenders actor filmed the Isle of Wight episode in July this year, enjoying a four-night stay in Whitecliff Bay’s suitably named ‘Rockstar’ accommodation.

You can see the episode by tuning into Channel 5 on Friday 8th November at 9pm. You’ll see Shane and his ‘special guest’ having the “time of their lives embracing Island life as they escape the London rat race”.

As well as enjoying a game of bingo with the locals, Shane also spent an evening under the stars enjoying an alfresco film in the park’s outdoor cinema.

Took my family back

Shane said,

“This series has been such fun to be a part of and Whitecliff Bay is a great Park; I even took my family back for a weekend break after filming!”

Miller: An absolute character!

Away Resorts’ Head of Sales and Marketing, Laura Miller, commented:

“It was an absolute pleasure to welcome TV legend Shane and the Channel 5 film crew to our park, we had great fun hosting him, an absolute character! “We’re even more delighted however to hear that he loved his trip so much that he has since returned. They are welcome back at Whitecliff Bay anytime!”

The series continues Fridays at 9pm on Channel 5.