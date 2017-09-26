Isle of Wight A-level students urged to enter political video competition

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely. Ed

Island MP Bob Seely is urging local A-level students to take part in the Political Studies Association’s Schools’ Video Competition.

This year’s event is looking for young people to explore the question: “Fake News: Is this the end of facts?”.

Groups are invited to submit short videos, examining what fake news is, what effect it may be having on the political landscape and what it means for expert opinion and ‘factual’ knowledge.

Bob said,

“It’s absolutely vital we do all we can to encourage young people to engage in politics and this competition is a fun and skilled way to help do this. “I do hope local A-Level students will become involved and offer their views on fake news and what it means because this is an important debate right now.”

Sponsored by YouGov

The annual competition, sponsored by YouGov, is open to post-16 students who will be studying during the academic year 2017-18.

Shortlisted groups will be invited to Speaker’s House in the Palace of Westminster to discuss the ideas raised in their video with a panel of politicians, journalists and academics.

The winners of the Schools’ Short Video Competition will receive their award at the PSA’s Annual Awards Ceremony in Westminster on 5 December. On top of this, the winning students get a week’s work experience with the YouGov political team during their school holidays.

Find out more

Full competition details for 2017 and how to enter are published on the PSA’s Website.

Image: Marco Verch under CC BY 2.0