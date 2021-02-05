Isle of Wight AI innovators develop tools to help detect cancer early and help save lives

Isle of Wight based technology company Innovative Physics has joined forces with the South East’s leading academia and healthcare experts to help progress innovations in cancer detection technology.

Innovative Physics, based in Shanklin on the Isle of Wight, has joined University of Portsmouth’s SIGHT (Supporting Innovation and Growth in Healthcare Technologies) programme, which aims to bring experts together to enhance the development of ground-breaking healthcare technologies.

Pioneers in technology

Innovative Physics has a worldwide reputation for its pioneering technology using pattern recognition and Artificial Intelligence to help detect, identify, and grade radioactive material in the nuclear sector. They have also gained recognition for the use of their technology in other markets such as homeland security, waste, and agriculture.

The company has, in recent years, also sought to develop technology that can be used as a medical diagnostic tool to aid clinicians, radiologists and consultants enabling them to classify data quickly and accurately from CT images meaning patients can be diagnosed and treated more quickly and at a lower cost. With demonstrable successes in early clinical trials for lung cancer, where the technology returned results in minutes, the company is hoping its membership of this key programme will enable it to engage in further clinical trials and help bring its products to the market.

The SIGHT programme

The SIGHT programme is an ERDF (European Regional Development Fund) funded business support project led by the University of Portsmouth in conjunction with the Wessex Clinical Research Network (CRN) and Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust.

The programme aims to provide SMEs with the insight and specific evidence required to ensure their products meet real, identified market needs along with the necessary guidance and support to enter and expand in new healthcare markets. This includes access to clinicians and patient groups, advice on overcoming regulatory barriers, innovation workshops and financial grant schemes.

Bridging the gap

Dr Phil Jewell, SIGHT business development and programme manager said,

“Many great innovations are probably being lost because people struggle to navigate the development and commercialisation process. The SIGHT programme helps to bridge that gap and provide innovators with the right access and resources to accelerate their entry to market. “Innovative Physics have some extremely interesting technologies which could prove invaluable in the early detection and management of cancer and our hope is that, through this programme, we can help them fast-track their products and technologies to market and deliver those benefits to many people.”

Anderson-Matthew: Artificial intelligence has endless possibilities

Victoria Anderson-Matthew, Business Development Officer at Innovative Physics said,

“The application of artificial intelligence has endless possibilities in both trials and in clinical diagnosis and to advance the precision and speed of the process. “We are confident that our technologies can help make significant inroads in the healthcare sector but, as a relatively small business, it is difficult to overcome the barriers to entering these markets which are often dominated by large multinationals. “We hope through our link with SIGHT that we can make a breakthrough into the healthcare sector and realise our ambitions of bringing our potentially ground-breaking technologies to the marketplace.”

One in every two people are diagnosed with cancer

Mike Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Innovative Physics, who was himself diagnosed with prostate cancer a few years ago, added,

“With one in every two people being diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, now more than ever being able to spot cancer early and save lives is vitally important. “My hope is that the tools we have developed will do just that.”

Growing workforce

Membership of the SIGHT programme comes at a time when IPL have also invested in expanding their workforce adding two new employees to its team of highly skilled physicists and engineers, one of whom – a data scientist – will be focused on the development of its technology in the medical field.

News shared by Claire on behalf of Innovative Physics. Ed