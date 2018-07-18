Isle of Wight and UK Pride: Your guide to what’s on offer

This Saturday (21st July) sees the return of Isle of Wight Pride to Ryde and this year, the Island will also be hosting UK Pride.

This family-friendly event is expected to attract thousands of people to Ryde for the biggest party of the year, as more stages and tents are added, giving you even greater choice of things to see and do (jump to programme and map).

At around 11am look to the skies of Ryde for a parachute jump which has been proudly Sponsored by Neutrik which will land into the main arena. Weather conditions permitting, you can witness an Armed forces para carrying a huge Isle of Wight Pride rainbow flag.

This is going to be an amazing spectacle to start the festivities.

Even bigger Pride Parade

The main fun then starts at noon when the Isle of Wight Pride parade sets off from Ryde School.

Expect a much larger Parade this year – look out for the sea of flags and banners from local and national organisations, with floats, buses and police force, the fire service, prison and ambulance services all taking part.

The Parade will make its way through the beautiful Victorian streets of Ryde down to the seafront, along the esplanade, past the canoe lake and swing back around to the entrance to the Pride arena.

Visit the Pride Village

The bigger and better Pride Village will stretch along the seafront, following North Walk to the Boating Lake.

Enchanted Isle providing Children’s Area with princesses, Ventnor Botanic Garden will be running a Wellness area and there will be a ton of stalls, local food, local charities and national LGBT charities and organisations.

Check out the Amazing Acts

The main arena is open from noon until 10pm. There’s a star-studded lineup planned with the Eurovision sensation Austrian super star Conchita headlining on the Unison Pride Main Stage.

She’s supported by a whole host of fabulous acts such as Gok Wan (DJ Set) Livin Joy, Danny Beard, Charlie Hides, Island favourite Miss Jason and Donna Marie as ‘Lady Gaga’ – other acts include the Medina Community Choir the Pink Singers (London) and Solent Gay Men’s Chorus.

Spoken Word and cake

Make sure you leave some room for tea and cake. The very popular WI tent is back and hosted by the Island’s own Patsy Cabaret and Donna Jones MBE.

From 2pm until 5pm, sit back enjoy a lovely cup of tea and slice of cake made by the Island’s very own WI members and listen to spoken word and poetry from a range of artists, including LGBTQ+ Poet Laureate, Trudy Howson.

The Wightfibre Wave 105 Dance Area

To the left of Ryde Superbowl you’ll find the Wightfibre Wave 105 dance stage.

From 1pm and running throughout the day, a whole host of DJs will be spinning the tunes, including Rob da Bank and Gaydio’s, Adam Turner.

The Community Stage and London Hotel Cabaret tent

The Hovertravel Community Stage is new to Isle of Wight Pride this year, and follows a huge influx of requests to perform.

For a feast of Drag, comedy and vocal talent visit The London Hotel Cabaret Tent.

Other Pride events

There are lots of other Pride events taking place this week in the run up to Pride, see the Facebook Page for details.

There’s Theatre from the RedTIE Youth Theatre, an Opera event, and 80s School Disco and a celebration of love event.

Click on images to see larger versions





Location map

View the location of this story.